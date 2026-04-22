Winchester Happenings

By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Condolences and prayers are extended to the family of Colonel Jerry Naylor who passed away last week. He is survived by his wife Patty Naylor; daughter Myra and Randy Rosselot; son Tim and Linda Naylor; sister Rosemary Young; brother Dan & Shirley Naylor; and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman or the Bethlehem Church of Christ in Winchester.

Patsy and I attended a National Park Services National Underground Network to Freedom recognition program at the West Union Historical Society where she volunteers. The site, formerly the Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church of West Union was part of a secret route and safe haven for those who risked everything for the promise of freedom and honor those who helped them along the way.

Congratulations to Danny and Shirley Naylor on the birth of their great-granddaughter Oaklynn Leigh Raines. Her proud parents are Karli (Beasley) and Tyler Raines. She is welcomed by her grandparents Dan and Anita Beasley.

If you fail to receive an Alumni reservation, they are available in the Winchester Post Office and on Facebook, Winchester High School Photos. The WHS Alumni will be held on Saturday (Oops, I previously said Friday; thanks Bonnie Corboy for catching the error), May 2 with social hour beginning at 4 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.,followed by the annual meeting. We will again meet in the Winchester gym. Reservations are due back by April 24. Shirley (Garrison) Grooms is coordinating the 60th year reunion. If you have a question, please call Patsy, Roberta Newman or me.

The National Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 25t from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the TSC in West Union. People are encouraged to dispose of no longer used medication at a safe site sponsored by The Adams County Sheriff Office, Adams County Youth Prevention Coalition and Adams County Medical Foundation. Vaping devices can also be disposed of at the site. Staff remind us medications should never be flushed or just tossed in the garbage. Deterra bags will be available.

We continue planning meetings for the 2026 Winchester Homecoming Festival. Our next meeting is scheduled for April 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall. We had a great first meeting and everyone pulled together in planning this year’s events. We invite anyone who is interested in volunteering.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, May 21. If you are unable to come on Thursday to our Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday if you can assist in serving. Please check our Compassion Closet Facebook page for updates. We are in need of large men’s jeans.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is on Tuesday, May 12. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the Friday before the meeting.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): Continuing with William Francis. After the death of his Father, William and his Mother and brother moved to Winchester and lived in the A C Lewis house on South Street. These are his memories as a 12-year-old boy in 1926: In those days, farmers came to town on Saturday to do their “tradins”. The women brought their eggs, butter and chickens to barter for staples; otherwise, they were quite self-sufficient from gardening, canning, churning, raising chickens, baking and whatever else they had to do. They would gather in the rear of Lizzie Miller’s Corner Grocery and visit with the Neu ladies in the display room of Neu’s garage. (To be continued)

If you have news or events you would like to have included in the paper, please let me know.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].