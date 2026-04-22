Library invites community to celebrate National Library Week

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As National Library Week runs through April 25, the Adams County Public Library is inviting residents to stop in, reconnect with their local branch and reflect on the role the library plays in their everyday lives.

Library officials say the week is less about a single event and more about recognizing the impact libraries have across the community. Visitors to any Adams County Public Library location during the week will have an opportunity to share what they appreciate most about the services offered, with comment boards available for patrons to leave feedback.

Executive Director Nicholas Slone said the goal is to bring people through the doors and remind them of everything the library has to offer.

“National Library Week is an opportunity to celebrate libraries,” Slone said. “We’re inviting everybody to come in and visit their local branch. If it’s been a while, come see us, check out all the stuff we’ve got and show some love to the library. Let us know what you love most about the library.”

While there are no large-scale events planned specifically for the week, the library will continue its regular schedule of programming, including story times and other educational offerings. Slone said the focus this year is on engagement and conversation with the community.

“We’re going to have boards up for everybody to be able to write their comments and share what they love about the library,” he said. “That’s really what we’ve got planned.”

The invitation comes as libraries across Ohio continue to see strong public support. According to recent statewide polling conducted in January 2026, a large majority of residents view libraries as an important part of their communities, with many reporting that they have personally benefited from library services.

Those trends are reflected locally in Adams County. Over the past year, the Adams County Public Library system logged more than 84,000 visits across its branches. During that same period, patrons checked out more than 250,000 items, and internet access remained a heavily used service with nearly 175,000 Wi-Fi sessions recorded. Library programs also drew more than 13,000 participants, highlighting continued interest in educational and community-based activities.

Slone said those numbers represent the wide range of needs the library helps meet on a daily basis.

“Public libraries aren’t a luxury. They’re essential services and everyday problem solvers,” he said. “We would love for you to come in and see all the opportunities that you might have for us to help you out. We’re here to serve everyone in Adams County.”

In addition to books and traditional materials, the library provides access to computers and internet service, along with assistance for those completing job applications, resumes or other important documents. Basic services such as printing, copying, faxing and notary work are also available at local branches. Outreach efforts extend beyond library buildings, with staff visiting seniors and partnering with local schools to provide story times and STEAM programming.

Several book clubs are also scheduled to meet during and shortly after National Library Week, offering additional opportunities for residents to get involved. The North Adams Library’s Novels and Nibbles Book Club will meet Thursday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “The Vineyards of Champagne” by Juliet Blackwell. The West Union Library’s Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet the same evening to discuss “Raising Hare” by Chloe Dalton. The Peebles Library Book Club is set for Monday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m., featuring a discussion of “Facing the Wind: A True Story of Tragedy and Reconciliation” by Julie Salamon. Library officials said new members are welcome to attend any of the groups.

Funding for the Adams County Public Library comes from a combination of local, state and other sources. Local property tax support accounts for about 31 percent of the library’s budget, while state funding through the Public Library Fund makes up the largest share. Additional funding is provided through grants and donations.

Slone said recent reductions in state funding have required the library to make adjustments, including reducing hours on Fridays and Saturdays when usage is typically lower. The library has also taken steps to manage staffing costs by not immediately replacing some positions when employees leave.

“We did have to cut back open hours because of reduction in state funding,” Slone said. “We’re hopeful that that may be restored in the future.”

He encouraged residents to continue supporting the library by using its services and speaking up about its importance within the community.

“Use your local library anytime you can,” Slone said. “If you run into a local or state representative, let them know how much you love the library and how important it is to you. Let them know how it’s essential to you and how you want to see libraries protected.”

Adams County Public Library Board of Trustees Vice President Holly Johnson said libraries continue to serve as gathering places that bring people together while providing access to important resources.

“Libraries are more than buildings filled with books. They are places where opportunity, learning and community come together,” Johnson said.

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest branch during National Library Week to take part in the celebration and to share their experiences, as library officials continue to highlight the role the system plays throughout Adams County.