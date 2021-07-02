News Release

In an effort to increase access to family medicine care within rural areas of Ohio, Adams County Regional Medical Center is proud to announce that, effective July 2021, ACRMC Family Medicine in West Union (211 N. Wilson Drive) will offer family medicine services three days a week in collaboration with UC Health and the University of Cincinnati.

This partnership brings the highest quality outpatient medical services to those who reside in Adams County and the surrounding region, offering assessment of healthcare needs, physical examinations, diagnostic testing, office-based procedures, health education and pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic therapies including controlled substances. Adams County Regional Medical Center and UC Health will collaborate to provide an interdisciplinary team that will coordinate and lead treatment plans for patients and, if necessary, connect patients to advanced care and services provided by UC Health physician specialists.

Christopher Bernheisel, MD, UC Health department chair and associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine, and director of the University of Cincinnati Residency Program, will lead clinical care and services at this new location, the first academic-affiliated practice of its kind in Adams County.

Dr. Bernheisel’s areas of interests include resident physician teaching and international healthcare. He has been named a Cincinnati Magazine “Top Doctor” multiple times and is a recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his outstanding teaching and mentorship of resident physicians.

With a shortage of family medicine doctors in rural areas, Dr. Bernheisel, with Adams County Regional Medical Center, plans to design and eventually implement a family medicine clinical/educational rotation for medical students who are interested in rural family medicine care. This rotation will provide subspecialty training to better understand the connection between medicine and other systems of care. During rotations, students shadow physicians and resident physicians and have access to patients and gain valuable hands-on experience.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to provide family medicine services to those who are in need of healthcare services as well as execute a meaningful and rewarding educational experience for our medical students,” shared Dr. Bernheisel. “We also appreciate the partnership with Adams County Regional Medical Center, as we work to bring the community advanced care that is supported by academic medicine and research.

“Adams County Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Bernheisel and UC Health’s Family Medicine Department,” stated Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “Our organizations continue to work together to increase access to much-needed medical care, within Adams County and the surrounding region.”

To learn more, visit acrmc.com/family-medicine/ or call (937) 544-0400.