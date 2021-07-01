West Union football represented at OSU Camp

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Even though they can’t seem to make the jump to an OHSAA school-affiliated football program, the West Union varsity squad is working through the dog days of summer to get better and work to reclaim the Southern Ohio Independent League title that has eluded them the past two seasons.

Recently, 10 members of the 2021 Dragons football team were on the campus of Ohio State University to participate in the Buckeye Football Camp.

“the camp was divided into a Big Man Camp in the morning for offensive and defensive linemen,” West Union head coach Scott McFarland told The Defender. “In the afternoon was a Skills Camp for offensive and defensive skill positions. Roughly 200 high school players were broken out by position and instructed by the Ohio State coaching staff, including an inspiring talk from OSU Head Coach Ryan Day.”

“Players from all over the country were in attendance and a few left with scholarship offers to become a Buckeye. The West Union players learned a lot of great skills and came away super excited about the experience.”

Pictured above on the left are the Dragons who took part n the afternoon session. From left to right, Carson Brinker, Matthew Hurley, Jaden Cockrill, Dylan Euton, Chris Steed, and Domonic Webb.

On the right are the Dragons who were part of the morning sessions. From left to right, Dakota Pell, Conner Evans, Gabe Fite, and Charles Brown. (Photos were provided by Coach McFarland)