News Release

Following the prosecution efforts of Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley and his legal team, a jury convicted a West Union man on the felony charge of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The defendant, Robert Ruggles, Jr., of Wheat Ridge Road in West Union, is now a registered sex offender. The evidence at trial showed that, on one late night in March of 2020, Ruggles traveled to a private home in Seaman, where a group of 13-year-old girls were having a sleepover. He offered the children marijuana and demanded sex in return, His persistence led to him having sex with one of the children, a 13-year-old girl.

The child victim was seriously traumatized, and in a victim impact statement to Judge Brett M. Spencer, she said Ruggles’ criminal act has caused night terrors, panic attacks, and difficulty sleeping and concentrating in school. The child’s father also presented to the judge a poignant request for a serious prison sentence for Ruggles. The judge thanked the father for the heartfelt sentiment and went on to note that Ruggles showed absolutely no remorse for his crime. Ruggles was sentenced to 15 months in state prison, By law, Ruggles is now a Tier 11 (child victim)sex offender and — when he is released from incarceration — will be required to register with law enforcement twice a year for the next 25 years, as well as whenever he changes his address.

“Adults know better than to have sex with children. Robert Ruggles, Jr. knew better but he did it anyway,” Prosecutor Kelley said after the sentencing.“The prison sentence Judge Spencer gave thiscriminal — plus the 25 years he’ll be a registered sex offender— should give him plenty of time to think about his crime and the devastating emotional damage he did to this child.”

Kelley thanked Assistant Prosecutor Mark R, Weaver for successfully prosecuting the case and expressed his appreciation to the jurors who deliberated the case and convicted Ruggles.

“I also want to commend this child, who bravely came forward and identified the man who violated her,” Kelley concluded. “Despite her young age, her strength of character to see this case through sends a messageto all sex offenders that they will face justice for their deviant crimes.”