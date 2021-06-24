Kennedy, Hobbs, Moore named to First Team

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

More postseason awards were handed out after the conclusion of the 2021 high school baseball season, including the Southeast District All-District baseball teams, chosen by the members of the district coaches association. Ten young men from Adams County, were named to the All-District Teams, two earning First Team recognition, four on the Second Team, with two each earning Honorable Mention and Special Mention, all in Division IV.

On the Division III First Team was North Adams senior Seth Meade, while the Division IV First Team included Manchester’s Kyle Reaves.

Second Team honors in Division IV went to Manchester junior Logan Bell and Peebles sophomore Zane Porter, and the Division III Second Team included a pair of North Adams seniors, Cade Meade and R.J. Taylor.

Honorable Mention in Division IV went to Manchester junior Jackson Poole and Peebles senior Easton Wesley, with Division IV Special Mention going to Peebles seniors Wyatt Cluxton and Connor Myers.

Others from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference who received All-District recognition were: Division III First Team- Cahse Smaltz (Lynchburg), Colton Vaughn (Eastern Brown); Division III Second Team- Patrick Meddock (Lynchburg), Ethan Tracy (Eastern Brown); Division III Honorable Mention- Andres Vargas (Eastern Brown); Division IV First Team: Luken Roades (Whiteoak), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak); Division IV Second Team- Wyatt Collins (Fairfield), Ian Griffith (Whiteoak), Cade Miller (Fairfield); Division IV Honorable Mention- Jacob Morgan (Fairfield).