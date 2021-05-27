By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After an emotional win at Whiteoak that earned them a Division IV sectional championship, the Manchester Greyhounds saw their 201 season come to a close on Saturday, May 22 as they traveled to Huntington High School and were run-ruled by the host Huntsmen by a final score of 11-1.

As sharp as he was in the win over Whiteoak, Manchester starter Logan Bell just didn’t have it on Saturday, as the Huntsmen got to him for six runs in three innings. Meanwhile, the usually potent Manchester offense struggled, collecting just five hits and a single run, that coming in the top of the first inning, giving them a brief advantage. The lone Manchester score came when Ryland Wikoff singled to lead off the game and later scored on a Jackson Poole base hit.

The Hounds held that slim lead until the bottom of the third when the Huntsmen exploded for six runs, and when they added one more in the bottom of the fourth, they had a 7-1 lead. The home team got the runs they needed to clinch it in the fifth off of Manchester relievers Ryland Wikoff and Aaron Lucas. The four-spot by Huntington put an early end to the proceedings as they eliminated the Hounds from the postseason with the 11-1 run-rule win in five.

Despite the disappointing end, it was a successful season for the Hounds and first-year head coach Josh Reaves. Manchester finished with an overall record of 16-11 and finished tied for second in the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference with an 8-5 conference mark.

The Manchester offense produced five regulars who hit .300 or better, Kyle Reaves (.300), Cade Colvin (.338), Ryland Wikoff (.366), Logan Bell (.389), and leading hitter Jackson Poole who hit .421 for the spring. Poole also led the team in runs batted in with 36.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

100 00— 1

Huntington

006 14— 11

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Wikoff 2-1-1-0, Kyle Reaves 2-0-0-0, Poole 2-0-1-1, Bell 2-0-1-0, Colvin 2-0-0-0, McDonald 1-0-0-0, Kennedy 2-0-0-0, Lucas 2-0-1-0, Karson Reaves 2-0-1-0, Team 17-1-5-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Lucas 2B

Manchester Pitching: Bell (L) 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 73 pitches

Wikoff 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 31 pitches

Lucas 0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 15 pitches