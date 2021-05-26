By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

COVID cases in Adams County are declining again, and on the horizon, our hearts filled with hope, seems to be the end.

As of May 20, the Adams County Health Department reported a total of 2,402 cases, with 37 active and 54 deaths. To date, the health department has administered 5,098 vaccinations.

According to the Public Health Advisory System, Adams County is currently a Level Two, which indicates increased exposure and spread.

“We’re [at] 83.04 cases per 100,000, and that number is coming down. We were in the low 100’s last week. So, the message is the number is declining. We’re still a little higher than the area. We’re similar to Brown County, but, the numbers are getting better,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel.

Currently, almost 24 percent of the eligible recipients in the county have received at least one dose of vaccination.

“That number is a little disappointing. You look at area counties in southwest Ohio, like Hamilton County; they just announced yesterday that they’re about 50 percent. So, they’ve done better than we have. Matter of fact, Adams County is the second-lowest county in the state as far as vaccination rates. The lowest is Holmes County, which is in northeastern Ohio. They’re 14 percent,” said Hablitzel.

On May 13, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals could resume normal activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

“That’s the next logical step in recovering from this pandemic. The vaccine is another tool. Masking, distancing, is a tool that we can use to protect ourselves and others from the virus. As more people become vaccinated, we won’t need the tools of masking and distancing as much. So, I think at some point, that advice was certainly going to be made where we can ease off on the masks, and ease off on the distancing. Try to get our lives back closer to normal. So, I’m not surprised by that order. It seemed to come rather abruptly. I would have expected a little bit more lead time, but, it is what it is,” said Hablitzel.

On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine set to abolish all health orders on June 2. On March 4, DeWine said he would lift the mandates once the state had hit an average of 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks. As of the May 12 announcement, the cases were 123 per 100,000.

“Today, we’re moving rapidly toward our goal of getting down to an average of 50 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period,” said DeWine.

While the state had not yet hit the goal, DeWine said this number had been dropping about two to three points per day.

“Currently, right now, DeWine amended his order that, if you are vaccinated, you do not have to be wearing a mask. All of the public health orders related to the pandemic will be removed on June 2, with the exception of nursing homes and congregate care settings. That was going to happen at some point, and we do know that there has been some action in the state legislature to roll back some of the emergency orders. So, part of the time that may be because of politics, but also, the numbers are dropping and more people are getting vaccinated. It’s time to start transitioning lives into a new level of normal,” said Hablitzel.

With Adams County setting at only about 24 percent of the population vaccinated, the effects of this decision are to be seen.

“It’s certainly something that will need to be followed. But, just because the health orders will be removed, doesn’t change the recommendations, and the reality that we still have this virus in the community. This is the first time, the first week, where Ohio’s cases per capita have dropped below 100. 100 cases per 100,000 is the benchmark that the CDC uses to define a high incidence of transmission. So, we go back a year when we were in 20 or 30 cases per 100,000. We’re still three times higher than that. This virus is still here, it’s still prevalent, so we need to use those tools, again, to protect ourselves and protect others,” said Hablitzel.

Masking is effective, distancing is effective, and we have plenty of evidence that the vaccines are also very effective and safe, he said.

“We don’t need a public health order from Columbus or even locally to be smart and to be safe. If, when you are in large groups of people, or you’re with people that maybe have not been vaccinated, there’s increased risk, and we have to be aware of that. There are some risks that we’re going to accept if we want to get back together with our church groups, church congregations and church families. There’s no reason why we can’t do that. I think keeping as much distance as possible in those settings is wise, and if you haven’t been vaccinated, I would consider wearing a mask, because we know that will increase your safety. So, just because there’s not a public health order, doesn’t mean we have to forgo safety. We have tools we can still use without or without a mandate,” said Hablitzel.

Hablitzel encourages the community to get their vaccinations, as it is a “much more effective tool for protecting yourselves and protecting family members.”

“We’ve had enough time, enough experience now with the vaccine. It’s been a good six months since we’ve been working with the vaccine to know its efficacy, and know it really works. We hear — and of course, it’s played up — a lot of fanfare and trumpets when somebody gets diagnosed with COVID-19 after they’ve had the vaccine, but no vaccine is 100 percent. The Pzifer and Moderna, the mRNA vaccines, are more effective — in the low 90’s. The low 90’s is not 100 percent. So, yes, you can still become infected with the COVID-19 virus even after the vaccine; however, the studies have shown in both the clinical trials before the vaccines were authorized and follow-up studies, that those people that do become infected after they receive the vaccine have a milder course and virtually no serious symptoms requiring ICU admissions. The goal of the vaccine when they started working on them was to prevent serious illness; ICU hospitalizations and death,” said Hablitzel.

That has been a dramatic success, he said.

“We’ve talked a lot about mandates, public health orders, really all of the public health orders have dealt with tools to keep people safe, to reduce the risk of becoming infected, or transmitting the infection to someone else. Those orders are expiring, but it doesn’t mean that the tools are no longer valuable. Those that have been vaccinated — which has been shown to be our strongest most valuable tool — those individuals can start getting back to a more normal life, and I urge everyone to start getting back to a more normal life,” said Hablitzel.

The vaccine works, and it’s safe, and I think it’s our best shot of getting life back to normal, he said.

“What will the effects be after the public health orders are relaxed? We’re going to have to watch the numbers. Will we see more cases? I hope not. But, we will be vigilant. We’ll learn, and we’ll share that information with others when we have that information. So, I’m hoping we won’t see an increase in cases. I’m hoping enough people have become vaccinated that we won’t see an increase in cases. But, we’ve been at this for approaching a year and a half, and we’re all tired. The quarantines, isolations and shutdowns have had an effect on our society and on our economy. We’re all very anxious to get back to a more normal life, and I think the vaccine will help us get there,” said Hablitzel.