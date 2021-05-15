By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

West Union Village Council met on May 11 to address community concerns, substance abuse problems, sewer rates, and accept a resignation.

“We live on Evergreen Drive behind Save-a-Lot. We have a big issue with speeders going down through there. I know they try to patrol it and everything, we see the police patrolling, but it’s horrible. There’s way too much traffic on that road, but you [also] have the nursing home back there, elderly senior living, the Christian School over on the side, and then there are the apartments on down. So, there’s a lot of pedestrian traffic as well. We walk all the time, we have a child, but we see kids riding their bikes, we see elderly people walking, and people fly up and down through there. You have that compounded with the traffic coming out of the drive-thru from the Tobacco Patch, and now they have an access road where they’re building the new ACRMC center. I think there was an accident in front of our house last week,” said Dawn Jordan, visitor on the meeting agenda.

To address this problem, the council decided to move forward with placing speed limit signs on the road. If the problem persists, Jordan will come back in three months and further action will be taken to impede the speeding.

“Since I’ve been back, it seems like things have gotten crazier. The only thing we can get done any more is dealing with people on meth, people fighting, hitting each other, tearing up stuff — that’s all we get done. This stuff is continuing to get worse, and I don’t know what we’re going to do about it. Every theft, vandalism, everything is based on these drugs. Then we’ve got the homeless shelter, there’s not one person in that homeless shelter from Adams County,” said Police Chief Tim Sanderson.

West Union Life Squad Chief Danni Studebaker said rehabilitation houses only accept individuals from three counties away.

“They do that to get people away from the people that can supply them with drugs and things like that,” said Studebaker.

Village Solicitor Lisa Rothwell said the individuals from our county are also sent three counties away for rehabilitation, too.

“The task force was established because of this issue. Through my research and through talking to people, the drug facilities are safe. They can’t be touched with zoning. They’re very hard to stop from coming in. There are other villages in the state of Ohio that have the same issue. They have been able to stop some through zoning, but it’s touchy. I don’t know what to do. I’ve talked to different people, we’ve had the task force, I even asked a guy to come in from Compass Point Housing, and he said that they have repeat offenders coming through. Common Pleas Court Judge Brett Spencer sat right there, and he had the same question I did. Why are these people going through the program several times if it’s not working? Why are they coming to Adams County, the poorest county of all? We have the worst health outcomes. There’s no reason. So, I don’t know what to do,” said Councilman Jason Francis.

Sanderson and the council also discussed putting locks on the building’s bathrooms to prevent further vandalism.

“We did get our money from ODOT [for Phase Two of the State Route 41 Shared-use Path Project] in the amount of $1,001,223. I need the council to give [us] permission to accept this money from ODOT. To get this money, we’re looking at a cost roughly about $148,000 that you have to come up with by 2024. That is for the percentage of the ODOT money plus the engineering part of it. The engineering is going to run right around $95,811, then the local share, which is our share, is right around $52,697,” said Village Administrator Jerry Kirker.

The lowest bid for Phase One of the project was $365,937.

“You can see on our list what money we have. We have $100,000 in the general fund, $50,000 for the State Capital grant, then $50,000 set aside. We’re financing the $180,000 for three years,” said Kirker.

The annual payment would be $55,357.24.

“We got one more increase [in sewer rates] in 2022, an 11.25 percent increase on sewer only. We’ve been running numbers, and after that increase, the Sewer and Water Department will be in good shape to about 2031, then the money is going to be going the other way. So, Kent [Bryan] has run some numbers for me. We’re looking at a one percent increase starting 2023 or 2024, every year putting a one percent increase. You’re talking, like, 30 cents a year. That keeps the numbers in the black. We don’t have to do that tonight. We’re doing these projects, we’re getting a lot of grant money to do these projects, and we’ve got to keep them maintained and not let them fall down,” said Kirker.

Over 30 years, it will be a $9 increase in total, said Francis.

“I regret to inform you, that this is my letter of resignation. It will be effective July 1. I have already discussed it with Mayor ]Jason Buda]. It’s quite simple, I have taken on my dream job, which has allowed me to work with the juvenile court and the schools. You guys know how much I love kids, and this is my dream job. I’ve been with you guys a long time, I love you all, but it’s just time I need to move on. If God gave me this dream job, I ought to be able to give it my all, and I want to do so,” said Solicitor Lisa Rothwell.

Rothwell will assist the council in seeking a new solicitor and finish out her role.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to enter into executive session regarding personnel was seconded by Young, the council agreed. With no more business before council, the meeting was adjourned.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.