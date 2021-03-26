By Judith Cooley

“Blessed are those whose strength is in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage. As they pass through the Valley Baka they make it a place of springs; the autumn rains also cover it with pools.” Psalm 84: 5-6

If we are diligent, we can see the fruit God is working to produce in us at the end of each season. To get a quality harvest of fruit, young trees must be pruned to train their branches how to grow. The same tree may need to be pruned multiple times to be most productive. The book John tells us that Jesus said to be one with me, the Gardener, my Father, will prune you to make you fruitful for His kingdom. Galatians lists the treasure trove of fruit waiting to be grown and harvested in our Spirits.

The attributes: kindness, peace, self-control, goodness, love, joy, forbearance, faithfulness, and gentleness could never be grown out of comfortable situations. Just like an apple tree needs the proper soil type, PH balance, water supply, sunlight, pruning, and time; so too do our spirits need situations to lead us to cry Abba lead me, direct me, fill me, love me, grow me, and use me.

Once I heard a message spoken about Psalm 84:6 that has never left me. I wish I remember who delivered the message, but I do not. The message was this: “As they pass through the Valley Baka [tears] they make it a place of springs[refreshment]; the autumn rains also cover it with pools[fruitfulness].”

Essentially, in life, we will live and learn through a three-part cycle (repeatedly). First, we will go through rough patches that serve as instances of pruning which will be uncomfortable, painful, and maybe even tear-producing. This is the Valley Baka (tears), but we can’t lose sight of the journey ahead because of the present struggle. Things will be hard at times, but we are always moving. Learn from the past, embrace the lesson now, and look to the future while applying the newly acquired attribute whether it be patience, gentleness or even faithfulness. Let us be counted among the wise for having learned a lasting lesson while passing through the valley of tears.

Part two. Despite the hardship endured in part one, we will be refreshed and eventually be made ready to produce that desired fruit. This step could be short or long depending on a multitude of factors like our stubbornness, discernment, and the depth of the lesson needed. The important thing to remember is this is the maturation phase. Depending on the fruit (attribute), our diligence to foster its growth, and the Gardener’s good work will affect the time frame. Remember, not all edible fruit matures at the same rate. Some pear trees take seven years to produce fruit while tomatoes may take less than 2 months.

The third cog in the Psalm 84 cycle is autumn rains that cover the area with pools or blessings. The production of fruit! The most important part of being human and loving God is learning what He is trying to teach us in our spirit. If God is constantly trying to tach us patience, yet we continue to explode in haste, we’ve missed the lesson. If we continue to revert to anxiety and fear rather than peace and trust in His power, we miss the lesson.

God has a reason for everything both the small and seemingly inconsequential and the monumental that we experience. He has more complex and important things to reveal to us, if we will learn from Him. God’s plan has always been to move us from the spiritual milk we drank as infants in the faith to the solid food for the mature which takes diligence.

Many times we will make the spiritual pilgrimage of tears to refreshment to fruit bearing. Lord, let us be mindful of your holiness and infinite wisdom. Allow us to see beyond the flesh and grasp the spiritual lessons you present to us. Let us not be like a man looking into a mirror and immediately forgetting what we look like, but let us learn and apply your lessons to be ever more impactful for your good kingdom.

“My soul yearns, even faints, for the courts of the Lord; my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God.” Psalm 83:2