ACOVSD discusses textbook purchase; teachers, Board commended for work during COVID

By Ashley McCarty

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met on March 22 as teachers and the Board were commended; a previously tabled resolution regarding Math textbook purchases was also discussed.

A motion by board member Rick Davis to approve the agenda was seconded by board member Judy Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by board member Gay Lynn Shipley to approve the minutes of the Feb. 22, 2021 regular meeting was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

North Adams High School principal Linda Naylor recognized Preston Grooms and Trenton McCann and presented them with certificates. McCann was the state winner on the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test. Grooms is a National Merit® Scholarship Program finalist.

West Union Elementary School teachers Ashley Holsinger, Marci Shneider, Laynee Davis, and Erin Kirker highlighted some positive achievements happening in the school.

The topics presented were Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support goals, Math growth and the positive outcomes of co-teaching or “team” teaching.

Title One Teacher Michelle Condon extended her appreciation toward the board for their dedication in keeping students in school.

“Many districts throughout the country have not been able to achieve that task, and we are fortunate to have accomplished what we have this year with your support. I would also like to thank you for investing in the safety measures that have kept our doors open, extending the COVID-19 days to provide some peace of mind to our staff. That was very monumental,” said Condon.

Teaching during COVID-19 has been one of the scariest most challenging things she has ever faced in her professional career, she said.

“It has brought struggles that none of us in education would have ever imagined we’d be dealing with. However, it’s also been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever engaged in,” said Condon.

Condon commended the staff for their commitment to education despite the challenges, and led the attendees on the journey of a teacher over the past year in a COVID-19 climate.

“But I do not stand here before you tonight to sing the praises of our efforts, but to sing the praises of our students, our parents, and the communities of our attendance area for exhibiting such a desire to continue meaningful instruction,” said Condon.

A motion by Campbell to approve the Treasurer’s report and business was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

Superintendent Richard Seas reported that House Bill 67 was signed into law by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on March 20.

A motion by Shipley to un-table resolution #32-21 Elementary Math Textbook adoption was seconded by David Riley, the board agreed.

The resolution was previously tabled in the Feb. 9 special work session until further investigation could be performed on the shipping and handling.

“The main question that I would have is what has changed since we’ve tabled it? Has there been any further support given to the process? The negotiations with the vendor or the supplier,” said Riley.

K-6 Curriculum Coordinator/State and Federal Programs Supervisor Lisa Toole said she spoke with a representative of Savvas Learning Company (formerly Pearson).

“He couldn’t believe that we got the two percent shipping fee to that rate. He said that typically it’s anywhere from five to 10.5 percent for their company. He said that it’s as broad as it is long; some companies will do a two percent shipping fee, but they’ll charge you for professional development, the teachers manuals, ancillary materials, and the access fee. We got that free, and we’re paying two percent shipping,” said Toole.

A motion by Shipley to approve the purchase of kindergarten through sixth-grade Math student textbooks at $202,641.86 was seconded by Riley, the board agreed.

A motion by Board Member Judy Campbell to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Ohio Valley Education Association to change make-up days 7-9 from in session to Blizzard Bag Days was seconded by board President Charlie Bess, the board agreed.

A motion by Board member Davis to approve the extended field trip request for WUHS wrestling students to the OHSAA Wrestling Tournament in Alexander High School; $122,459.47 bid for Powernet for completion of network switch and wireless access point upgrades that were started last year; transportation contract with Angela Brinker was seconded by Riley, the board agreed.

A motion by Campbell to approve the list of personnel items was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to approve the adoption of policies and procedures regarding DJC bidding requirements; others; elementary student handbook was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by Campbell to adjourn was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.