Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day and looking forward to seeing the “green” returning soon with spring just around the corner!

Information from AAA7 March 2021 Caregiver Newsletter – COVID-19 and Lung Disease:

Having a chronic lung disease means that a person may be in the high-risk category for severe illness and complications from COVID-19. Therefore, it is important to follow all the guidelines to minimize the risk of infection, such as staying home to be physically distanced from others, washing hands, and using hand sanitizer. Don’t touch your face and when you must go out—wear a mask.

The COVID-19 virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, increasing the risk of persistent health problems. COVID-19 can scar the lungs’ tiny air sacs and cause long-term breathing difficulty even if the scars partially heal.

Lung Health Emergencies – If the person in your care is having a flare-up from lung disease or experiencing new symptoms, call the doctor. During this time of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to maintain control of chronic lung disease, including taking medications as prescribed.

When lung disease (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – COPD) progresses to the point that the lungs can’t supply enough oxygen to meet the needs of the body, the doctor may prescribe home oxygen therapy. Symptoms that show oxygen may be needed include:

• excessive sleepiness

• morning headaches and irritability

• poor concentration

• worsening shortness of breath

• swelling of the feet, ankles and legs

Some people think that using oxygen will reduce their independence, or they will become addicted to it. However, oxygen therapy can greatly improve energy levels, the ability to breathe, and overall quality of life. Using this therapy can add years to a person’s life. The doctor will use various tests to find out when, and how much, oxygen is needed.

The HEAP winter program for State assistance for 2020-2021 will be handled as follows: if you need assistance filling out your application, please drop off your documentation for a staff member to make copies of your documents, fill out your application, then contact you when completed. We are trying to keep everyone healthy and safe during this difficult time. Thank you for your understanding. Deadline to apply for State HEAP is May 31, 2021.