Jean Grooms, 83, of New Richmond, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at VITAS Hospice Unit at the Drake Center in Cincinnati. She was born March 7, 1938 in Adams County, daughter of the late Samuel and Perlina Hatfield Kimmerly, Sr. She was the widow of the late Harley “Bugs” Grooms, Jr., who passed away in 1980.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Corda Downs, Mintie Rogers and Bertha Webb; first infant brother, John Tobias; brothers, Charles, Fred, Samuel Jr., Ross, and Bob Kimmerly.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Essie) Kennedy and Gae (Tom) Berry; sons, Jeffrey, Jason, and Joel Grooms; grandchildren, Julie (Ryan) Snawder, Pam Martin, Jessica Grooms, Gary (Nina) Martin, Cassie (Gregory Tumbleson) Kennedy, Aundrey and Aaryn Berry; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Parsons and Annie Frost; brothers, James Kimmerly and Ed Kimmerly; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery.

