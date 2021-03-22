Harry L “Junior” Myers, 83 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Mercy Health–West Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Junior was born on July 26, 1937, the son of the late Harry C. and Opal (Setty) Myers.

In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Morrison) Myers, who passed on July 22, 2013. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Ann Myers, and a brother, Frankie Myers.

Junior is survived by two sons, Terry (Tina) Myers of Peebles and Dennis Myers of Georgia; and two daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Zindars of Illinois and Shelly Nichols of Peebles. Junior also leaves three brothers, Leonard Myers of Tipp City, Benny Myers of Manchester, and Burton Myers of Peebles; and six sisters, Wilma Litreal of Blue Creek, Linda Johnson of Peebles, Carolyn Garrett of Blue Creek, Sylvia Scaff of Blue Creek, Patty Matheny of Peebles, and Sharon Gardner of Hillsboro. Junior will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Junior will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Kelly McIntosh. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from noon until the time of the service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.