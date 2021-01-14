By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley School Board of Education held their first (virtual) meeting of the year on Jan. 7 to address beginning of the year business.

A motion by board member Gay Lynn Shipley to approve the virtual signing of the attendance sheet was seconded by board member David Riley, the board agreed.

A motion by Shipley to nominate Charlie Bess for Board President was seconded by board member Judy Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by board member Rick Davis to nominate Campbell for Board Vice-President was seconded by Bess, the board agreed.

A motion by Campbell to authorize the superintendent to hire new employees for the 2021-2022 school year was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Bess to authorize the superintendent to accept resignations for the 2021-2022 school year was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to authorize the superintendent to dispose of fixed assets under the value of $10,000 as per board policy pursuant to ORC 3313.41 was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Davis to approve the treasurer’s fidelity bond for Brian Switzer in the amount of $100,000 was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to appoint the treasurer as the investment officer was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by Campbell to authorize the treasurer to pay all bills was seconded by Shipley, the council agreed.

A motion by Davis the grant authority to the treasurer to complete transfers and advances as needed with subsequent board approval was seconded by Bess, the board agreed.

A motion by Shipley to grant authority to the treasurer to request advance draws during the 2021 school year was seconded by Riley, the board agreed.

A motion by Davis to approve OSBA membership, Briefcase subscription, and School Management News subscription was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

“This is a program the board does yearly to help keep us updated on changes as they come about through the state and the Ohio Department of Education. It also gives us opportunity for learning possibilities as we negotiate new things on the board,” said Bess.

Shipley was appointed as Student Achievement Liaison for 2021.

Campbell said she hoped they could meet in person and be able to bring students in.

“If not, I would really like for us to highlight some online learning activities that are going on, too. So, we’ll have some type of recognition going on one way or another,” said Shipley.

Davis was appointed as the OSBA Legislative Liaison for 2021.

A motion by Shipley to approve board members, superintendent, and treasurer to attend professional meetings (Ohio School Boards Association, American Association of School Administrators, Buckeye Association of School Administrators, National School Boards Association, Educational Service Centers Association, Ohio Department of Education, Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO), Ohio State Treasurer – CPIM Classes and Ohio Auditor of States Office-Public Records Training) in 2021 was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

“Those are yearly things that we do once again to help ourselves and our administrative staff, the treasury department up to date on any changes that might come about in legislation or become policy through the ORC,” said Bess.

A motion by Riley to approve the board service fund in the amount of $10,000 was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

“That is what helps pay for our membership in O.S.B.A, and attendance paid for these special meetings. We do this yearly. That money is also used for things that the board might do in service to the school or community,” said Bess.

A motion by Davis to approve the tax budget that will be submitted to the county budget commission July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 was seconded by Bess, the board agreed.

“This year we will be paying off the debt issue on our high school in December of 2021. In conjunction with that, the board has expressed the interest of looking at the possibility of moving inside millage, so we’re going to include a statement to the county budget commission that the board is going to explore that option,” said Switzer.

This topic will be addressed in an upcoming workshop/special meeting.

A motion by Riley to approve the employment of legal firms Ennis Britton Co. and Scot, Scriven and Wahoff and Dinsmore and Shohl for 2021 was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Shipley for adjournment was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.