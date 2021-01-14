COVID quarantines again disrupt local basketball schedules

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The ups and downs of the 202-21 high school basketball season continued this wee as three more local teams were placed under quarantine, forcing them to postpone games and forcing athletic directors to again scramble to come up with some type of rescheduling solutions.

The West Union varsity girls have only played about one-fourth of their complete season schedule as of press time and are now in quarantine at the moment, forcing them to postpone scheduled games on Jan. 11 with Peebles (rescheduled for Feb. 6), Jan. 14 at Lynchburg (rescheduled for Feb. 8), Jan. 16 at Manchester, Jan. 20 with Hillsboro, and Jan. 21 with Lynchburg (rescheduled for Jan. 22).

The Manchester varsity boys have only gotten in seven games to this point and are now in quarantine, forcing postponement of games Jan. 16 at Green, Jan. 19 with Whiteoak, Jan, 22 at Fairfield, and Jan. 23.

Perhaps the team hardest hit by all of the COVID-19 issues has been the Peebles varsity boys, who as of press time, had only managed to play six games of a 22-game full schedule, and the Indians are now in quarantine again, postponing all activities until at least Jan. 29.

What it all really means is that there will be team struggling to complete their regular season and conference schedules, and if things turn for the better, there will be teams playing a lot of games in a short period of time.