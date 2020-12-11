By Mark Carpenter

Coach Greg Scott and his 2020-21 Manchester Greyhounds got their season off to a start last weekend, playing Friday night and Saturday afternoon, and unfortunately coming up short in both outings.

On Friday evening, the Hounds were on the road for their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest, facing off with the Whiteoak Wildcats. The blue and gold made it an interesting ballgame, trailing by just one at halftime, then falling behind by double digits after three quarters, then mounting a fourth quarter comeback that fell just short, as the host Wildcats hung on for a 65-61 victory.

Trailing 50-37 heading into the final quarter, the Hounds pulled back to with 59-57 late, then 63-61 in the final minute, but just couldn’t get over the hump as a pair of Whiteoak free throws sealed the four-point win for the home team.

Isaiah Scott, a potential SHAC Player of the Year candidate, led the Greyhounds with a big 32-point season-opening performance. Ryland Wikoff scored 8 for the Hounds, with Daulton McDonald adding 7 and Kyle Reaves 5.

It was a little tougher sledding on Saturday for the Hounds as they were again on the road, traveling to Piketon where the host RedStreaks handed them a 72-51 defeat.

If nothing changes, the Greyhounds are slated for their home opener on Friday, Dec. 10, hosting the Fairfield Lio