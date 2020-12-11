Huge fourth quarter run sends Lady Jays past North Adams

By Mark Carpenter

Coming off a season which saw them advance to within one game of the state tournament, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils opened their 2020-21 campaign on Thursday, Dec. 3, jumping right into Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, hosting a very solid and well-coached team of Ripley Lady Jays. Ripley already had three games under their belt, winning two of them, while the Lady Devils had really only had six normal practices due to the COVID restrictions. The rust showed on the North Adams side of the court but there were no excuses as the Ripley girls played a solid game and erased a double digit deficit with a huge 17-1 fourth quarter, then held on through the final shot of the game to upset the Lady Devils by a final score of 55-53.

“We just missed so many easy shots, 30% from the field, and most of those were within two or three feet of the basket,” said Coach Davis after this loss. “You can’t turn the ball over and shoot like that and win games. We’ve got eight seniors so we have to do better than that.”

“I didn’t do a very good job, I’ve got to do better, we all do. It’s just a loss but not how you want to start your season. We’ll get better, we lost our first game last year and had a pretty good season.”

It looked early as if the Lady Devils might run away and hide. After Ripley’s Riley Finn scored the game’s first bucket, and an angry Coach Davis used an early timeout, North Adams scored the next nine, seven of those from senior DeLaney Harper. The Lady Jays were not phased and Coach Chris Coleman has an offensive weapon that any other coach would take in a heartbeat in senior guard Azyiah Williams, Williams scored the final six points of the first quarter to pull her team to within 9-8 after one.

A game of runs continued as the second period began with eight straight by the home team, who went up 17-8 after back-to-back Braylie Jones baskets. But right back came the Lady Jays, scoring six in a row, all by Hannah Morgan, and the North Adams lead was sliced to three. a steal and score by Sierra Kendall helped the Lady Devils push the lead back out to seven and a late three-pointer by Ripley’s Reggie Taylor left North Adams with a 25-19 halftime advantage.

As the third stanza progressed, the Lady Devils stretched their lead to double figures, fueled by a pair of Wylie Shipley three-point goals, one from each wing. The feisty Lady Jays stayed right in the game again, this time with a 7-0 spurt , all by Williams, and the third quarter closed with North Adams still on top, 40-32.

The final quarter began on a high note for the Lady Devils with a Karissa Buttelwerth conventional three-point play but that may have been the final high note of the evening for the hone side. Trailing now 43-32 with 7:39 to play, the visiting Lady Jays flipped the scoreboard and the momentum by going on a 17-1 run over the next four minutes, stunning the home team and their faithful. Ripley took its first lead of the contest with 4:08 to play on a run out lay-in by Williams, going up 46-44. never to trail again.

The Lady Devils broke their basket drought, finally, with consecutive scores from Harper and Shipley to make it 49-48 Ripley, but every North Adams run in the final minutes had a Ripley answer, A basket by Finn and a Williams free throw put the Lady Jays up 52-48, but Williams was injured on the play that sent her to the line and would soon find the pain too much to continue, leaving the visitors in a precarious spot with less than two minutes to go.

A free throw by Finn with 45 seconds left made it 53-50 Lady Jays and after a later Ripley turnover, an offensive board and bucket by Harper pulled North Adams back within one with 22 ticks left in regulation. Another Finn free throw put Ripley up by two and Harper was again fouled, but again could only hit one of two from the stripe to cut the Lady Jays’ lead to 54-53.

That set up a tension-filled final 10 seconds that began with a Brooke Sims free throw that made it 55-53. To the offensive end with a chance to win or tie and after misfiring on a shot attempt, the Lady Devils ended up with the ball on the side with 1.8 seconds left. Coach Davis called a timeout and set up an out of bounds play that worked to perfection with the pass going to Shipley in the lane but her short jumper was off the mark and the Lady Jays had escaped with a well-earned two-point triumph.

The Lady Jays improved to 3-1 with the win, 2-1 in conference play, and were led by Azyiah Williams’ 27 points, including 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Riley Finn also hit double figures for the winners, tallying 16 points, including 6 of 8 from the foul line,

North Adams was led by 20 points from DeLaney Harper, with Wylie Shipley also hitting double figures with 12. Whether it was lack of practice time or a very good opponent, the Lady Devils uncharacteristically shot less than 30% from the field and committed 30 turnovers.

Coach Davis and his troops will get some time to regroup before their next outing, COVID willing, as they will host Lynchburg’s Lady Mustangs on Thursday, Dec. 10 in another SHAC battle. Two days later, the Lady Devils will take their first road trip of the season with a trip to Oak Hill.

Ripley

8 11 13 23n —55

North Adams

9 16 15 13 —53

Ripley (55): Shepherd 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-2 3, Sims 0 1-2 1, Williams 10 6-7 27, R. Finn 5 6-8 16, Morgan 2 2-2 6, Team 19 15-21 55.

North Adams (53): Hupp 1 2-2 4, Kendall 1 0-0 2, Shipley 5 0-0 12, Buttelwerth 3 1-1 7, Jones 4 0-0 8, call 0 0-2 0, Harper 6 7-12 20, Team 20 8-15 53.

Three-Point Goals:

Ripley (2)- Taylor 1, Williams 1

N. Adams (3)- Shipley 2, Harper 1