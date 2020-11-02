Neil A. Shivener, Sr., age 68 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Neil was born May 8, 1952 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Chester and Floriene (Hazelbaker) Shivener. Besides his parents, Neil was preceded in death by a son, Neil Shivener Jr.; five sisters, Carol, Mary Sue, Jo Ann, and Gail; and three brothers, Scottie, Carl, and Dickie.

Neil was a retired farmer and contractor. And was a member of the Gospel Light House Chapel.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Carmen (Miranda) Shivener of Blue Creek; one son, Kenny Shivener and Kellie of Blue Creek; daughter In law Angie Shivener of Blue Creek; sisters Sherry Whitworth of Cincinnati, Vickie Knauff of West Union, Rhonda Dunkin of Loveland, and Becky Rodenas of Cincinnati; one brother, Kenny Shivener of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Karissa Sparks and Tyler, Neil Shivener III, Gabe Shivener, Christian Shivener, and Jed Shivener; and one great grandchild, Jackson Neil Sparks.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel in Blue Creek, Ohio with Chad Burn officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel.

Family and friends can sign Neil’s online guestbook at www.meekerfunerahomes.com.