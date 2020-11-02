Leah Caroline Shumaker, daughter of the late Emma C. Ratchford was born Oct. 7, 1933 in Brown County, Ohio and departed this life on Oct. 30, 2020, having lived 87 years.

She was a resident of Manchester and West Union for several years and has resided at Monarch Meadows in Seaman for the past five years.

On Aug. 25, 1951 she was united in marriage to Everett P. Shumaker. They were wed for 50 years. She was preceded in her death by her husband and one daughter, Rita K. Shumaker Tumbleson (Jerry). She is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Shumaker Smith; one grandson, Jeffrey W. Tumbleson (Melissa); one great grandson Joshua W. Tumbleson; one great granddaughter, Miranda K. Tumbleson; one uncle Lewis L. Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

The public visitation was from 1-3 p.m. on Monday Nov. 2, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral was at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Dr. David Sugarbaker officiating.

Interment was at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Just Sleeping

Now the laborer’s task is o’er;

Now the battle is past;

Now upon the farther shore;

Lands the voyager at last;

There the tears of earth are dried;

There its hidden things are clear;

There the work of life is tried;

By a juster Judge than here.

By: John Ellerton, 1875