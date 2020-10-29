Katy Seas wins District Cross-Country Meet; Myla Toole, Samantha Seas, and the West Union girls squad will run in Div. III regionals

By Mark Carpenter

The postseason for local cross-country runners began last Saturday at Southeastern High School with the Division III meets, and for a few female runners from Adams County, that postseason “run” will continue, with one young lady continuing with the crown of “District Champion”.

Ina field of 149 runner, Peebles junior Katy Seas rose to the head of the class, topping the field with her time of 19:48.64, winning the Division III district title and advancing on to this weekend’s regional meet in Pickerington.

Katy will be joined in the regional race by two more individual runners from Adams County. In the district competition, the top six teams plus any individuals not on those teams in the top 24 move on and North Adams junior Myla Toole placed third overall in a time of 20:16.61, while Peebles freshman Samantha Seas will move to regionals after placing seventh in the district with a time of 20:58.42.

Those three young ladies will be joined in Pickerington on Saturday by the only team from the county to qualify for the regionals, the West Union Lady Dragons. The Lady Dragon placed fifth overall in the team standings, good enough to extend their season by at least one more race and hopefully more.

West Union was paced at the district meet by junior Addie Shupert, who placed 16th overall with a time of 22:04.72, followed by sophomore Makenna Armstrong 29th at 23:16.45 and freshman Sara Boldman 30th at 23:21.80. Also on the course for the Lady Dragons were freshman Allie McCarty (49th, 24:33.24), freshman Leena Blanton (69th, 25:13.87), and senior Katie Fulton (114th, 28:52.05).

“ We always tell our runners that the postseason is what we are building towards during the season,” said West Union head coach Donnie McCarty. “This year was a very challenging regular season. Having to adhere to all of the COVID restrictions and changes at the meets made for plenty of challenges. We also had to run on three new courses this season because of cancelled or restricted races and had one of our runners miss several meets with an injury.”

“Our runners always work hard but this season has made them work even harder. We are really proud of what they have accomplished during the season and at districts and we’re looking forward to more success in the coming years.”

Div. III Regional Team Qualifiers: 1. Zane Trace-99; 2. Huntington- 106; 3. Northwest- 130; 4. Westfall- 148; 5. West Union- 162; 6. Reedsville Eastern- 185.

The Division III district boys race featured 130 runners and unfortunately, no runners from Adams County will be advancing to regionals. The highest finisher from the county was Peebles senior Bryce Willoughby, who placed 27th with a time of 18:42.90.

Division III Boys District:

Peebles: Carter Vogler (37th), Hayden Crum (42nd), Mason Sims (79th), Braden Arrasmith ((93rd) Quade Schoonover (112th), Gage grooms (115th)

West Union: Landen Fulton (32nd), Jai-Michael Knox (72nd), Braxton Blanton (80th), Dalton Fenton (102nd), Kyler Washburn (107th), Ben Rothwell (120th)

North Adams: Garrett Emerson (36th), Trenton McCann (65th), Skylar Stapleton (98th)

Manchester: Anthony Young (57th), Grant McClanahan (83rd), Ethan Roland (104th), Kayden Butcher (113th), Bradyn Jones 9123rd)

Division III Girls District:

Peebles: Trinity Ewing (51st), Kayley Edmisten (95th), Lily McFarland (133rd)

North Adams: Hunter Grooms (44th), Alyssa Mays (50th), Taylor Shelton (61st), Ainsley Grooms (65th), Areena Goon (76th), Marcy Shupert (106th)

Manchester: Addimae Padgett (138th)