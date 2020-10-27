Senior Profile: Brooke Kennedy, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brooke Kennedy
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jill Kennedy, John Kennedy
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball,
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides to games and
winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning a sectional
championship in softball and basketball the same year and beating Peebles
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Sandlot”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one at all
FUTURE PLANS:
Play basketball at Thomas More and become a
Physical Therapist