Senior Profile: Brooke Kennedy, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brooke Kennedy

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jill Kennedy, John Kennedy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball,

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bus rides to games and

winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning a sectional

championship in softball and basketball the same year and beating Peebles

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Sandlot”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

No one at all

FUTURE PLANS:

Play basketball at Thomas More and become a

Physical Therapist