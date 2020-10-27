Senior Profile: Brooke Kennedy, Manchester High School

October 27, 2020 Mark Carpenter Sports 0
Brooke Kennedy, MHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Brooke Kennedy

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Jill Kennedy, John Kennedy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball,
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bus rides to games and
winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning a sectional
championship in softball and basketball the same year and beating Peebles

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Sandlot”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Friends

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Chemistry

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
No one at all

FUTURE PLANS:
Play basketball at Thomas More and become a
Physical Therapist