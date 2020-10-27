‘I would not want to do anything else’

By Ashley McCarty

In this weeks edition of “Unsung Heroes,” we unravel the tumultuous tapestries of our local emergency services, with paramedic Nicole Hackworth and EMT-B Christeena Patrick of the West Union Life Squad.

Hackworth has been a paramedic for about seven years, and before that, was an EMT-B for about a year and a half.

“Initially, I wanted to be an EMT because of the excitement. You know, lights, sirens, but there really is a lot more to that. Most of our calls are lonely elderly that don’t have anybody to talk to, things like that. So, it’s really not just lights and sirens, but initially it was the excitement. You have to be a certain type of person for this. I think either you can’t do it at all, or you love it, and I’m one of those that just loves my job. I couldn’t be in an office sitting behind a desk all day,” said Hackworth, laughing.

Hackworth explained that at the worst moments of your life, they’re going to be there.

“Whether you want to hurt yourself, and talking someone through that, and getting them some help, or your child is hurt. We’re there for everyone, no matter what. it doesn’t matter who it is. It could be the worst person. We help everybody. It doesn’t matter, we’re here for everybody,” said Hackworth.

Despite being there for everyone, sadly, EMTs do not get the recognition they deserve.

“[And] it’s not a ‘I want you to recognize me’ thing. There’s so much hate toward us. The community — on scenes and stuff — you have your overdoses, and someone’s not breathing, you bring them back and they hate you because you took their high away. So, they’re telling you what a piece of crap you are, because you just ruined their high. I get that it’s just because they’re high, and they’re not in their right mind, but we deal with that. We deal with, ‘What took you so long?’ and ‘Why weren’t you here right now?’ when our coverage area — we go up to 25 to 30 minutes away, and all the way to the Scioto County line. Then there’s, ‘well, you didn’t do enough,’” said Hackworth.

Then, there are the people who think they don’t do anything, she said.

“That we’re just sitting here and we’re wasting the taxpayers money. Some people get really upset with us when we try to support the community. I know recently there’s been people upset because we’re in parades. They’re saying we’re wasting taxpayers money with the gas that we spend to go through the parades. People get upset when we support the kids, when we do the chauffeurs through town. I don’t think a lot of people understand what we do at the end of the day. I think they think we’re just sitting here,” said Hackworth.

People even get upset when they eat, she said.

“They get upset if we go to eat — we have to eat, too — they get upset if we’re at a restaurant. I know we have a lot of support in the community, but it seems like, on a day to day basis, we can’t really please anybody,” said Hackworth.

Hackworth wished people knew just how hard the job was.

“Most of us don’t sleep regularly. If a call comes in in the middle of night, 3 a.m., we’re dead asleep, we have to jump up and go. So, it’s hard. We [also] do 24-hour shifts. We deal with children that have died, and we’re there when someone is screaming for us to help them and there’s nothing that can be done. That’s hard. There’s those certain calls that you never forget, and don’t leave you, especially kids. Kids are rough. I think that’s the worst part of the job, those rough calls,” said Hackworth.

When asked about the most impactful moment of her career, Hackworth admitted that she couldn’t narrow it down.

“I’ve had a lot of saves, people who have died and we’ve brought them back. Those are always great,” she said.

For the hardest moment of her career, though, there is no contest.

“I had a two-month old baby die on me when my daughter was two months old. We took him to the hospital, and actually, as I was going in the door, I fell and I broke my arm holding the baby. When you look at that child, that’s the same age as your child, it is your child in the moment. That was the roughest run, and still is the roughest run I’ve ever had. My daughter is almost two-yearsold, now,” said Hackworth.

The longest continuous shift Hackworth has ever been on is 72 hours. For that department, it’s not a big deal to undertake such a long shift, she said.

“I love my job. I would not want to do anything else. I love this job, and even though it’s really hard sometimes, I can’t picture me doing anything else. I love working for West Union Life Squad. I’m the captain here, and I think that everyone here, for the most part, I’d put them against anyone in the community as far as skills. We know our stuff. I’m pretty proud of where I work and what I do,” said Hackworth, smiling.

Patrick has been with West Union Life Squad since 2005. In 2011, she became a certified EMT-B.

“As a kid, I always enjoyed watching ambulances and fire trucks going by, and I thought it was neat. It was just something I always wanted to do, I wanted to help people. I enjoy helping people,” said Patrick.

Patrick said that emergency services are important, because people always need help.

“We’re there, 24/7, if they need the help. It’s important to have people that can help other people, especially our elderly in our community that sometimes don’t have family, and they need someone to come and help them, whether it just be picking them up off the floor, or to go to the hospital because they’re sick. It’s very important to have emergency services in our community,” said Patrick.

While Patrick would also agree that EMTs don’t get the recognition they deserve, she admits that they don’t do it for the recognition — they’re there because they enjoy helping others.

“It’s a very stressful job, depending on the call and the situation, whether it be an elderly sick, to a young child, to a severe car crash. People don’t realize that we don’t just go home and forget the job. It goes home with us. A lot of us EMTs hold in our emotions, and our feelings, because we don’t want others to know that we’re — we’re not weak, we just don’t know how to handle it in the manner that most people think is easy. We can’t just turn off a switch — it doesn’t work that way. We take it all home with us,” said Patrick.

The most impactful moment of her career was the first day she ever came to the department.

“The first day that I ever came to this department and asked to ride along to see if I would enjoy doing the job, and what it was about. My very first run was an elderly lady, and she was a very sick woman, but she didn’t want to leave home. Watching the EMTs do their job, and the passion that they put towards her, letting her know there was comfort, and taking care of her and getting her the help that she needed,” she said.

She was taken by the overall passion that EMTs held for their job.

“What we see and do and what others see and do, it just brings joy to you to let someone know that they’re safe with us,” said Patrick.

Her hardest moments are those with children or fatal car wrecks.

“We’re a small community, so everybody knows everybody. We’ve had a few in our community that have really hit hard with a lot of us in this town. You take those with you for a lifetime. They’re runs that you’ll never forget. You don’t really talk about them other than with your friends here at the squad, because they hit so hard. There’s a lot of what-ifs, and what-nots, but you know the outcome unfortunately, sometimes,” said Patrick.

Like Hackworth, Patrick has also seen those gruelling days on 72-hour shifts.

“A lot of people don’t understand the importance of emergency services, and how important it is to see us. Like I said, it’s not about the recognition, it’s just the importance of, you need EMS. You need it 24/7. It’s a very trying job at times, it’s a very joyful job at times. It’s a little bit of mixed emotions with whatever the call may be, and I don’t think people understand how important it is,” said Patrick.