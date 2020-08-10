Sinda S. Gehrig, 78, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence. She was born April 29, 1942 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Edna Orsborn Hull. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Along with her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Jerri Riley and her twin sister, Linda Barr.

She is survived by her children, Marty Sapp and wife Julie and Judy Gehrig and husband Judah; grandchildren, Andrea Corcoran, Jennifer Harris and Michael Sapp; and four great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks and warm felt gratitude to Sinda’s niece and nephew, Chris and Buck Evans and her brother-in-law, Al Barr for the special care and attention they gave her over the years.

Sinda’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, KY 41056.

