Debra Taulbee, age 63 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. Debra was born Dec. 4, 1956 in Covington, Ky. to the late Herman and Margaret (Shafer) Bloom.

Survivors include her four sons, Donnison Evans of Seaman, Derek Evans of Lynx, Darn Rothwell of Lynx, and Daniel Rothwell of Lynx; one brother, Herman Bloom Jr. of West Union; one sister, Carol Plummer of Winchester; several grandchildren; and close friend of 40 years, Linda Sue Richard of Lynx.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from 2- 4 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Debra’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.