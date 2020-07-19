David William Garvin, age 78, of West Union, Ohio, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. He was born July 4, 1941 in Portsmouth. David was preceded in death by parents William and Virginia Garvin and wife, Beth Wiles.

David is survived by three daughters, Susan Chambers of Homestead, Florida, Virginia Martini of Naples, Florida, and Holly Redding of Tavernier, Florida; four grandchildren, Alisa and Logan Martini and Abigail and Ryan Chambers; and one sister, Linda Jenkins (Micah) of Columbus.

There will be no services.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.