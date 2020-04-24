Edwin J. Colwell, age 76 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mr. Colwell was born March 7, 1944 in Hazard, Ky. to the late Herbert and Isma (Couch) Colwell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Laura Ann Colwell; and siblings, Yolanda, Betty, Phyllis, Herbert, Morris, and Emmett.

Survivors include fiancé Diane Maxwell of Blue Creek, Ohio; children, Charles and Vanessa Hagar of West Virginia, Beverly Thomas of North Carolina, Misty and Patrick Taylor of Wyoming, Evonne and Terry Tucker of Wyoming, Lisa Colwell of Wyoming, Jodie (Colwell) Bowlin of Nevada, and extra son Troy Evans of Lynx, Ohio; siblings Kathy Colwell, Wayne Colwell, Theresa Campbell, and Alice Colwell; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

It was Mr. Colwell’s wishes to be cremated. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

