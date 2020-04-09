Gearlene Boldman, age 89 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. Gearlene was born June 22, 1930 in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Warnie and Lula (Stamper) Lykins. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by husband Earl (Squirrely) Boldman, infant son Randy Lee Boldman, grandson Dennis Boldman, two great grandsons, Andrew Ramey and Jonathon Shiveley, sister Pat Myers, and four brothers, Roland, Hershel, Ernie, and Eugene Lykins.

She attended the Oak Grove Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Beverly Young of Manchester, Ohio, Vickie Fulton of West Union, Ohio, and Tami Dotson of Winchester, Ohio; three sons, Virgil Boldman of West Union, Ohio, Wayne Boldman of West Union, Ohio, and Pete Boldman of Otway, Ohio; special nephew Ron Lykins of Westerville, Ohio; 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a private funeral service will be held. A graveside service will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the White Oak Cemetery with Chad Burn officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in Gearlene’s memory to the Adams County Manor.

