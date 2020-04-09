Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Adams County, 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties affected

By Austin Rust-

In a press release issued Friday, April 3, the Adams County Health Department reported the first laboratory-confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adams County. On Saturday, April 4, a second case in Adams County was confirmed. The first patient was a 50-year-old male, and the second was a 43-year-old male; both patients are now recovering at home. Individuals in contact (or who had contact) with these patients have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of press time, there are now 5,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. At least one case has been reported in 83 of the state’s 88 counties; the five counties in which no cases have yet been confirmed are Vinton, Hocking, Noble, Harrison, and Putnam. Testing remains limited; 53, 341 people have been tested in Ohio, which reported a population of nearly 12 million (11.69 million) in 2019. The age of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 ranges from less than 1 to 101, with a median age of 54. 29% (1, 495) of the 5,148 cases in Ohio have resulted in hospitalization; 472 (9%) are in ICU. 193 (4% of) confirmed cases have resulted in death. A total of 1,064 (21% of) confirmed cases are in healthcare workers.

The Adams County Health Department’s press release (issued Friday, April 3) explains common symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to watch for, and describes who is most at-risk: “In most cases, COVID-19 causes mild symptoms of fever, cough, and body aches. Some experience shortness of breath. Many have no symptoms at all. Older adults and those with chronic health problems are at greater risk of developing severe illness which can require hospitalization. People who are ill and are concerned that they may have the coronavirus infection are urged to call before visiting their primary care provider, urgent care, or hospital emergency department.”

Further, the Adams County Health Department explains: “The best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus-2019 throughout the community is to follow the instructions outlined in the Stay-at- Home order issued by the Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. Limiting travel to that which is essential, avoiding large groups of people, and maintaining proper social distances when around others reduces the opportunity for the virus to spread.”

The Adams County Health Department has recently partnered with the Adams County / Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) and the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) in sponsoring the Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center, which can be reached by calling (937) 310 – 2070. This call center has been set up to provide the community with a local source of up-to-date information on COVID-19, and is staffed by local medical professionals. It is now available to Adams County residents Monday through Friday from noon- 8 p.m.

Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel answered the following questions from The People’s Defender related to COVID-19, its impact locally, and our outlook ahead:

What is the current philosophy on testing for COVID-19? Who should get tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and where are tests available?

“Testing has been more limited in Ohio than we would have liked. This has been a national problem related to the limited number of laboratories able to perform this sophisticated test and a shortage of supplies needed to do the test. With more hospital and commercial laboratories obtaining the ability to do these tests, more testing opportunities are available, but there is still a shortage.”

“This shortage has made it necessary to focus on those at greatest need for testing. Priority groups are those who are hospitalized with severe illness, individuals 65 years of age and older, those with chronic health problems, healthcare professionals, and first responders.”

“Most people do not need to be tested. With community spread of COVID-19, those who develop fever and respiratory symptoms should assume they have the illness, self-isolate at home, and be in contact with their primary healthcare provider.”

ODH Director Amy Acton has said that “we are flattening the curve, but we can’t let up.” What is Ohio/Adams County’s outlook for weeks ahead, moving toward an expected peak?

“When you are on the curve, it’s impossible to know just where on the curve you happen to be, or if the incline is more or less gradual than it might have been. In practical terms, even if the curve has been flattened, the weeks ahead will not look much different to us as individuals. We will continue to stay home, travel only as is absolutely necessary, maintain proper social distancing, and follow the recommendations for hand hygiene. What we may not recognize however, are the very real benefits of being on a flattened curve. The spread of the coronavirus through the community is slower, fewer people may become infected, and those who become seriously ill will be more likely to have access to a hospital or intensive care unit bed if they need one.”

“Regardless of the shape of the curve, the weeks ahead will be challenging for our community. Life is different than we have been accustomed to and that can be stressful. School and work for many of us has been put on hold. Many will struggle to pay their bills. Certainly, members of our community will fall ill, some seriously. But good things can also rise from this challenge. Our community will be stronger for our efforts to face the weeks ahead together. By practicing social distancing, we not only protect ourselves but also people and families we do not even know. Looking in on the neighbor who lives alone or struggles with health problems, staying in touch with family and friends by phone, or doing the shopping for someone who shouldn’t are all ways that we can add to our community—and to ourselves.”

What kind of information or medical advice can Adams County residents expect to receive from the newly-established Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center?

“The Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center can be reached at (937) 310-2070 weekdays from noon- 8 p.m. Any question, concern, observation, or comment about the Coronavirus Disease is appropriate to call about. We are deluged with information about COVID-19 on a daily basis. It changes so often that it’s hard to keep up and harder still to know if it’s accurate. The Call Center is staffed by public health nurses who call Adams County home and are dedicated to providing their community with accurate and current information.”

Amid this global pandemic, has demand for mental health services risen? What kind of support is available for those suffering COVID-19-related anxiety, depression, etc.?

“Feelings of stress, anxiety, and even fear are normal in times of uncertainty and crisis. Know that you are not alone and that these feelings will fade. It’s an important time to remain connected to family and friends. Discuss your concerns and be supportive of theirs. If you or someone you know are struggling, be assured our community is rich with resources that can help. The Adams County Coronavirus Information Call Center and the Adams County Health Department can help you find them. The Health Department can be reached at (937) 544-5547.”

The People’s Defender will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 locally and statewide.