West Union Income Tax Return due date is extended

The West Union Income Tax Department has extended the due date of the 2019 individual and business tax returns to July 15, 2020. Tax returns received by July 15, 2020 will be considered as being filed on time and will not be subject to late filing fees or interest charges.
In addition, the deadline for taxpayers making their first quarter estimated tax payment for 2020 will also be extended to July 15, 2020.
The West Union Income Tax Department will temporarily suspend office hours due to the coronavirus epidemic. You can still contact the West Union Income Tax Department by phone at (937)217-8855 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, by email at tax@westunionoh.net or by mail at West Union Income Tax, PO Box 556, West Union, Ohio 45693.