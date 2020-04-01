Patricia R. Wylie, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Patricia was born Oct. 20, 1936 in West Union, Ohio to the late Given Edward and Ruby (Scott) Potts. Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded by her husband Marlin Wylie.

Patricia attended the West Union Church of Christ and was a hairdresser for 66 years. She was the co-owner of Ruby’s Beauty Shop, very active in the community, and the author of “Ruby’s Potpourri” on C-103 and “Pat Wylie’s Kitchen”.

Survivors include daughter, Sandy Baker and Ron of West Union, Ohio; son, Eddie Wylie of Columbus, Ohio; sister Wanda Rosser and Ed of West Union, Ohio; four grandchildren, Katie Wylie Burden and D.J. of Beavercreek, Ohio, Alex Baker and Destiny of West Union, Ohio, Josh Baker and Brandy of Bentonville, Ohio, and Breanna Hill and Patrick of Naples, Fla.; and nine great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at noon at the West Union Cemetery with Ron Baker officating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made in Patricia’s memory to the West Union Church of Christ, the Adams County Humane Society, or the Hospice of Hope.

