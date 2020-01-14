Commissioners proclaim 4-H Week in Adams County

By Austin Rust-

In a proclamation signed Monday, Jan. 6, Adams County Commissioners Diane Ward, Ty Pell, and Barbara Moore designated January 5 – 11, 2020 as Adams County 4-H Week.

This proclamation explains that the young people of Adams County are its greatest resource, and that the Adams County 4-H Youth Development Program provides a unique learning experience for more than 650 young people each year. Adams County 4-H enables youth age 5 through 18 to become self-directing, productive, and contributing members of society, offering a wide range of educational curricula to explore citizenship, leadership, community service, careers, and more.

The proclamation further recognizes the more than 145 adult volunteers and community leaders (who) devote their time, talents, knowledge, and energy to helping all Adams County 4-H youth develop their skills and confidence, and notes that for more than 115 years, the Adams County 4-H program has contributed to the growth and development of the county’s youth.

The theme for 2020’s Adams County 4-H Week, called “Discover Yourself in Adams County 4-H”, reflects the commitment and mission of the organization to helping youth discover their full potential through positive youth development programming, the proclamation ends.