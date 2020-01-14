Senior Profile- Dylan Shulaw, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Dylan Shulaw

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Denny and Marion Swayne

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bus rides

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Wayne

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing Xbox

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Will Smith

FUTURE PLANS:

Going into the workforce