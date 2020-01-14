Senior Profile- Dylan Shulaw, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Dylan Shulaw
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Denny and Marion Swayne
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the Elite Eight
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Wayne
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Xbox
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Will Smith
FUTURE PLANS:
Going into the workforce