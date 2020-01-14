Senior Profile- Dylan Shulaw, Peebles High School

January 14, 2020 Mark Carpenter Senior Profiles, Sports 0
Dylan Shulaw, PHS

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Dylan Shulaw

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Denny and Marion Swayne

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the Elite Eight

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Wayne

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Step Brothers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Xbox

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Will Smith

FUTURE PLANS:
Going into the workforce