Submitted by Linda Mendenhall-

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 3, 2019 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Diane Ward and Barbara Moore. The meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by President Pell. Pastor Harold Keaton led prayer on behalf of the board.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

The following reports were filed with the board: Dog and Kennel Department report for the weeks ending 5-24-19 and 5-31-19; Humane Agent Report for the weeks ending 5-26-19 and 6-2-19.

Adams County Regional Medical Center Hospital Board of Trustees Jack McCoy and Dane Clark, CEO Alan Bird, CFO Pete Dagenbach and Bill May met with the Commissioners to request their approval to authorize them to pursue the conversion of ACRMC from a county hospital to a nonprofit corporation. It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the recommendation of the Adams County Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees and authorize them to pursue the conversion of ACRMC to a non-profit corporation. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a Conflict of Interest Waiver as requested by bond counsel Dinsmore and Shohl pertaining to the representation of OREC Securities LLC as underwriter in the matter of County of Adams, Ohio Hospital Facilities refunding Revenue bonds, Series 2019 (Adams County Regional Medical Center). Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a contract with the Office of the Ohio Public Defender for defense of indigent defendants commencing July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Alicia Wireman as a Clerical Specialist 1 at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services commencing June 10, 2019 as submitted by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Otis Elevator for the wheel chair lift service contract at the Adams County Court House. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a biennial subgrant agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners for the Adams County Children Services and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Medicaid as presented by Fiscal Officer Cynthia Pratt. Vote: all yea.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Board: Franklin Township Trustees grant project; ARC grant funding; Land Bank; Jobs Ohio; Community Improvement Corporation/property; CDBG Environmental documents; 911 Grant; Land Reutilization; ARC Ohio Development Services Agency Grant agreement for Governor’s office of Appalachia; Business incubator.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize President Ty Pell to sign environmental review documentation and certification forms for CDBG BF 19 1-AA-1grant as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a grant agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency-Governor’s Office of Appalachia, State Appalachian Development Program in the amount of $250,000 for Grant # S-P-18-1AA-1. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to sign on behalf of the Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation regarding a real estate parcel being inspected and found unoccupied, abandoned and/or nonproductive as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

President Pell was excused from the meeting to attend the Keystone Policy Center/Just Transition Fund Conference in Washington, DC.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize ECD Director Holly Johnson to submit an application for ARC grant funding for the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative. Vote: all aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: 2020/2021 Biennial Subgrant Agreement with Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Medicaid; Vendor agreements for Back to School Supply Project/Health Fair-Blake Pharmacy, Wal-Mart and Town & Country, Inc.; Fiscal Officer Danyel McClanahan authorized to approve budgetary matters; AFSCME agreement amended RE: Fair Employment Practices; Family Childrens First account funding (tabled).

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a biennial subgrant agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Ohio Department of Medicaid as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Blake Pharmacy for the Back to School program as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Walmart for the Back to School program as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Town and County for the Back to School program as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Danyel McClanahan, Fiscal Officer, to act on behalf of the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services in budgetary matters as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all yea.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to amend the agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Ohio Council 8, Local #3093 for Article 20 regarding Fair Employment Practices. Vote: all aye.

Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprise and Brian Rempe, Government Markets Manager, met with the Board to schedule an informational meeting with elected officials and department directors as American Fidelity will assist the county in employee benefit enrollment and compliance with human resource regulations.

Also, Ms. Brown reviewed the 2019 second quarter claims report for the county health insurance policy.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the addendum to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Justice Reinvestment and Incentive Grant (JRIG) as presented by Chelsea Blevins, Intensive Supervision Probation Officer. Vote: all aye.

Ty Haitz met with the Board to discuss the Barnes Dulaney Sewer Project sewer fee rates.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne discussed the following issues at the dog kennel department: Personnel; Humane agent activities.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt a resolution that authorizes the Adams County Regional Medical Center Hospital Board of Trustees to pursue the conversion transaction and the issuance of new bonds and to authorize the conversion of Adams County Regional Medical Center to a newly formed Ohio nonprofit corporation (NEWCO) as presented by Alan Bird, CEO Adams County Regional Medical Center. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following travel request: Mark Tolle- ORA Summer Conference-Toledo, Ohio- June 19-20, 2019-$110. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.