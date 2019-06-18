SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Alexis Inskeep

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Darold and Amanda

Mathews

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

None listed

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Trippie Redd/ 21 Savage

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

None listed

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

None listed

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Kylie Jenner

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Shawnee State and study Nursing