SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Alexis Inskeep

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Darold and Amanda
Mathews

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
None listed

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Trippie Redd/ 21 Savage

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
None listed

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
RuPaul’s Drag Race

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
None listed

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Kylie Jenner

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State and study Nursing

Alexis Inskeep, NAHS