SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Alexis Inskeep
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Darold and Amanda
Mathews
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
None listed
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Trippie Redd/ 21 Savage
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
None listed
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
RuPaul’s Drag Race
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
None listed
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Kylie Jenner
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State and study Nursing