Venture Productions bowlers compete in tournament

Whenever the athletes from Venture Productions compete in anything, they are usually very successful. That proved true again as the Venture group participated in the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament held at Shawnee Lanes on April 6 and 13.

Venture Productions brought home four firs place medals from the April 6 tournament: Diane Penny (66), Chasity Glascock (62), Tony Meeker (123), and Kim Ward (88). Earning second place medals were Connie Riggs (63), Alexis Barr (79), Charlie Gardner (90), and T.J. Liston (81).

Third place medals went to Patty Lang (18), Kim Crum (38), and Jimmy Bradford (70). Fourth place honors went to Kevin Ross (59).

The scores from the April 13 tourney were as follows: Regina Reflect (87), Josh Setty (57), T.J. Hall (88), Kacie McCoy (74), Jeff Barr (80), and Jeff Fisher (96).