NAHS freshman accepted into 2018 JSTI

North Adams High School freshman Taylor Newman has been awarded acceptance into the 2018 Joint Science and Technology Institute for Students JSTI-HS) in Edgewood, Maryland for the summer of 2018.

JSTI-HS is a two-week, fully-funded, residential STEM research program for current high school students in the United States and Department of Defense schools around the world. Students chosen for this program will participate in research projects mentored by Department of Defense research scientists and other subject matter experts.

The purpose of the program is to inspire and encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, increase STEM literacy, and expose students to the importance of STEM through hands-on, relevant research that may include water analysis, 3D printing, forensics analysis, computer modeling, Arduino microprocessors, and microbiology.

While the focus of JSTI-HS is on STEM research and career exploration, Taylor will also enjoy after-hours program activities that include visits to the Smithsonian National Zoological Park, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Indoor Skydiving, and High Point Ropes Course.

JSTI-HS traditionally selects around 100 students from around the nation and from Department of Defense schools around the world, and competition for these slots is understandably fierce. Having Taylor selected by JSTI-HS offers a unique and exciting opportunity for her, and brings honor to Taylor and to her NAHS community.