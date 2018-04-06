West Union Elementary names February Students of the Month April 6, 2018 Peoples Defender News 0 West Union Elementary recently honored its Students of the Month for February 2018. They are pictured above in no particular order: Makaila Parker, Khloe Vinson, Bayleigh Demint, Jayven Day, Ella Seitz, Hunter Baldwin, Jared Grooms, Brooklyn Rothwell, Jayce Boldman, Riley Jones, Conner Pennywitt, Shaelyn Bentley, Kaleigh Littleton, Lauren Ellis, Jacinta Ramirez, Kaydence Podiak, Madison Stout, Caralina San Agustin, Brooklyn Nehus, Michael Skinner, Aiden Gorman, Kayla Pollard, Ronnie Smith, Braydon Taylor, Sara Montgomery, Shelby Stephenson, Alexia Zimmerman, Blake Thacker, Tezsa McKee, Scotlyn Adams, Eric Stanfield, Sharon Lin, Dakota Chamblin, Dalton Fenton, Brayden Malone and Conner Gilkison. Absent from the photo was Christian Cooper.