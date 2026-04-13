Sherry Doss was born on October 1, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio and passed away on December 8, 2025 at home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Sherry was 62 years old.

Sherry’s life was full of love and laughter. Her memory will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Linda Downs(Freeman); her daughters, Leah Downs and Erica Nesbitt; her grandchildren, Wiley Brown, Kendra Doss and Aylissa and Zoey Mozingo; sisters, Alena (Brian) McKelburg, Juanita Miller and Melissa Downs; brother, Robert Downs; and several nieces and nephews.

Sherry now rests amoung those who have proceeded her in passing- her father Robert Downs, son Eugene Doss, and nephew Tanner Downs.

A Celebration of life will be held on April 25, 2026 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Seaman American Legion Post #633, 17825 OH 247, Seaman, OH 45679.