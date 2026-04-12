Baker awarded Ohio Friend of 4-H Award

Submitted News

David Baker of Peebles was awarded the Ohio Friend of 4-H Award at the Ohio 4-H Conference on Saturday, March 21 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The Ohio Friend of 4-H Award recognizes an individual, family, business or corporation who have greatly supported the Ohio 4-H Program, in a charitable manner at the county, state, or national level.

Ohio 4-H Youth Development is a program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2025, 196,141 young Ohioans participated in 4-H clubs, groups, and special interest programs. Ohio has over 12,000 active 4-H volunteers.

The Ohio Friend of 4-H Award is sponsored by the Honorable Frederick D. and Dr. Kathryn C. Pepple.