Matt’s Take: A Week of Reds baseball to forget

Man, what a bad weekend of Reds baseball. It was hard to watch and for maybe the second time ever, I left a Reds game early. I made it home in time to watch Rory win the Masters, mow the yard, and listened to the mess of a rubber match on my way home. While the week was frustrating, the Reds are still two games over .500. The season is early and the bats surely cannot stay this cold forever. The pitching this week from the starting rotation was horrible, but that won’t continue either. Nick Lodolo soon joining this team will surely boost this rotation – as long as that blister holds up.

While Saturday may have been Noelvi Marte Bobblehead day, he should’ve celebrated it from Louisville. However, Cincinnati optioned Marte to AAA and called up Rece Hinds – someone who should’ve made this roster from the start. He’s slashing .354 with five home runs in AAA and has an OPS of 1.246. He certainly can’t be any worse than Marte.

If TJ Friedl continues his slump, I expect JJ Bleday to join this roster sooner rather than later as well. Marte was hitting .138 with just four hits in 29 at-bats. He didn’t have any extra base hits and struck out 10 times. That’s some of the worst numbers I’ve ever heard of to begin the season (Hayes and Friedl are there as well). This was the right move and I hope to see Hinds have success and get the same amount of regular at-bats to prove himself. He deserves it. Who would have thought that this Reds team needed an outfielder? (Sarcasm)

Upcoming Expectations and Predictions

· Schedule upcoming (Giants, Twins, Rays, Tigers, Rockies). This will round out the schedule for April. Cincinnati needs to remain a few games above .500 at the end of the month, as the National League Central is possibly the toughest in baseball.

· I expect Andrew Abbott to continue to see worse numbers than last season. His inability to get strikeouts and relying on soft contact in Great American Ball Park surely can’t repeat from last season.

· The one player I am not concerned about that is currently struggling is Spencer Steer. His defense is below average, but he will figure it out at the plate.

· Ke’Bryan Hayes will go down on the lists with Mike Moustakas and Jeimer Candelario as one of the worst third basemen contracts in Cincinnati history. Pittsburgh is laughing.

· Elly De La Cruz will have an MVP type of season if healthy and will finish top two in voting.

· Sal Stewart will win National League Rookie of the Year.

· Graham Ashcraft will earn more of a closer role.

· Chase Burns will lead the National League Central in strikeouts.

· The Cubs will finish last in the division despite being favorites by many sportsbooks.

· Rece Hinds will figure it out at the plate and be a major contributor in 2026 without going back to Louisville.