UnChained Fitness receives Healthy Hero Award

By Mark Carpenter –

As part of the activities involved with the Feb. 25 Venture Hawks-Sheriff’s All Stars baskeball game was the annual awarding of the Healthy Hero Award, sponsored by the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

The Healthy Hero Award was developed by the ACHWC to recognize those individuals in Adams County who have shown a commitment to achieving a healthy level of fitness, improving their well-being and/or promoting lifelong health.

This year’s winners were Aaron and Leslie Lockhart and UnChained Fitness.

The Lockharts were nominated by someone in their fitnes group and their nomination read as follows:

“What was once a dream started becoming a reality in June, 2017. Aaron and Leslie Lockhart, of UnChained Fitness, had been holding a small fitness class a couple times a week in Manchester at the old Suds and Duds Laundry Mat. Even though this small class was a success, their ultimate goal was to start a class where they could accommodate many people and help the folks of Adams County to get healthy through proper nutrition and fitness.

Aaron and Leslie decided to expand and began holding classes at the Adams County Fair Grounds on June 17, 2017. On a dream and a prayer- through word of mouth and social media, the 1st class was a huge success and has continued to become successful. Each class has an average of 20-30 people with the largest attendance being around 40. The class is a cardio, weight lifting mix which has been proven highly effective in weight loss and health management.

On Feb. 17, UnChained Fitness will debut in its permanent location at the old Monroe’s Collision building on State Route 41 in West Union.

Please accept this nomination for the Healthy Hero Award. Ask anyone who has had the opportunity to attend one of these amazing classes and you will find that Aaron and Leslie Lockhart are more than deserving of such a special award.”

The People’s Defender congratulates the Lockharts and UnChained Fitness for their exceptional work.