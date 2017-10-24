Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory Senior Profile: Alyssa Hoskins 101 and another sectional championship Lady Indians claim sectional title North Adams tops Peebles for sectional soccer crown Senior Profile: Shay Boldman 13.5 seconds, heartbreak for West Union PHS JV Volleyball completes unbeaten season On the course that Nicklaus helped design On the ballot: Meigs Township Trustees West Union Christian Church will again be collection center for Operation Christmas Child Peebles voters will choose council members in upcoming election Seven candidates seek seats on ACOVSD school board A time for transformation What will future generations say? Finding all those treasures Janet K Campbell Robert D Hill Lady Devils blank West Union 7-0 in SHAC soccer finale Vikings invade and conquer the Greyhounds Outpouring of community support for local business woman with cancer Manchester mourns teen killed in single-car crash Kylie S Lucas Sharon R Grooms Steven L Wootten Forest J McDaniel Ralph O Grooms Adams County teenager dies in auto accident Charles N Vance Wesley M Baldwin James Kennedy Tom A Mihalovich Brand hat trick leads North Adams past West Union 5-2 in SHAC soccer action Senior Profile: Bryant Lung Lady Hounds pull off thrilling Senior Night win Volleyball milestones continue to pile up at North Adams Banner season for Lady Indians soccer SHAC holds Junior High Volleyball Tournament Tournament match ups set for volleyball and soccer Senior Profile: Morgan Edmisten Hounds dominate, improve to 3-4 Is this not the best time of the year? Volley For The Cure is another big success Getting everything we ask for Oh, that dreaded leaf project Manchester: Adams County’s oldest community looks to the future with hope Congressman visits Manchester’s newest business Six candidates vie for MLSD School Board Highway 41 road work stalls MFD holds annual Safety Day for kids, families Lenora Mckee Virgie Cole Helen J Damron Karen S Lockhart Donna M Pelfrey Russell D Pollitt, Sr Karen S Lockhart Harris named Director of Shelter for the Homeless Local candidates abundant on November ballot Senior Profile: McKinlee Grooms Lady Dragons finish third in district golf tourney Lady Devils challenged, but survive to extend SHAC streak to 60 Rally falls short, Lady Hounds fall in five sets to Fairfield Senior Profile: Jessica Newman Lady Indians get shutout win over West Union, 2-0 Erwins host annual Herb Fair Bentonville: A community at the crossroads of Adams County history Tranquility, Wilson Homestead host annual Heritage Days Why we get back up Your local newspaper, the real deal Welcome to the morning klatch Oleda F Saunders Frank A Golden Shirley A Tully Hubert Knauff John T Shupert Celebrate the sports pages Gould, Woolard, defense lead Hounds to second win George E Lucas Betty A Johnson Hayes sentenced Sue Day Devils headed back to state golf tourney Earl R Fields Alberta L Steward Gregory Terry Linda Taylor Levies slated for November ballot Manchester residents forming neighborhood watch group West Union teachers receive prestigious award Crum arraigned in Brown County Common Pleas Court Seaman: A small town with a big heart and a family spirit Seaman Fall Festival again draws large crowds NAES participates in weekend food program AES Ohio Generation assumes control of DP&L assets West Union, Peebles take home county XC crowns Lady Devils win a soccer buzzer-beater Senior Profile: Brooklyn Wylie Lady Dragons move to districts Green Devils win sectional golf title
Lady Hounds cruise to sectional victory

Written by Peoples Defender
In her final match on her home court, Manchester senior Gabi Lainhart gets in position to return serve in the Lady Hounds’ three-set sectional victory over Green on Monday night.

Manchester downs Green in straight sets – 

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter – 

Tournament time came to Manchester High School on Oct. 16 as the Lady Hounds volleyball squad opened up postseason play in the Southeast District Division IV tourney. The opponent for the contest was the Green Lady Bobcats, who came into the match winless on the season, and the Manchester girls handled them as they should have, advancing on the tournament bracket with a straight set triumph, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12.
“They had nothing to lose coming in and could just leave it all out there,” said Manchester head coach Kaci Compton in a post game radio interview. “We had some phenomenal serving tonight from players like Madison Jones, who has improved her serve so much since the beginning of the season.”
‘Our seniors came up big again tonight, being leaders for us and setting the example for our younger players.”
The match will not go down in history as one of the most exciting ever to grace the court at MHS, but it was a win for the Lady Hounds nevertheless, who opened the first set with a 5-0 spurt behind the serves of Katie Sandlin. A later series of serves from Brooke Kennedy kept the Manchester lead at 10-5, before Green reeled off five straight to tie the set.
The first set stayed close to the vest until, with the Lady Hounds up 18-16, sophomore Madison Jones stepped back to the service line. Three aces and seven service points later, the Lady Hounds had taken the opening set by a score of 25-16.

After a successful kill, Manchester’s McKinlee Grooms, left, gives the stare down to the opponent during Monday night’s sectional win over Green.

In the second set, the Lady Hounds again jumped to an early lead, going in front 6-1, again with Jones dominating from the service line. Moments later, it was senior Alyssa Hoskins reeling off four straight serves to put the home team in firm control, leading 12-3. The Lady Bobcats rallied to take seven of the next nine points to close the gap to 14-10, but they were never able to come all the way back as the Lady Hounds used a Hoskins kill and a set of serves by Abby McFarland to close out a 25-20 win and go up in the match two sets to none.
Set number three was a tight one in the beginning, and with the Lady Hounds on top 8-5, Hoskins agains stepped back to serve and was again up to the task, rattling off six in a row, a run that included two aces and kills by McFarland and McKinlee Grooms. That gave the Lady Hounds a strangle hold on the third set and they were not about to let go.
A pair of service aces by McFarland kept the lead steady at 20-8, and two later service points off the bench by Macy Huron made it 23-10 and the home team took two of the final four points to close out a sectional tournament win, taking the third set 25-12.
The victory earned the Lady Hounds a trip to the Division IV sectional championship match, where they traveled to Portsmouth Clay on Thursday, Oct. 19 to face the number two seeded Lady Panthers, where unfortunately the season ended with a three-set defeat.

