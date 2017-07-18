Leslie V Lawrence Jr Fair hosts Cheerleading Competition Peebles FFA installs 2017-18 Officers Seniors Citizens and Armed Forces Day at the fair Cheers! It’s mocktail time! North Adams Beta Club attends National Convention at Disney ‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’ McCarty’s receive 4-H Alumni award McKayla Raines crowned 2017 Junior Fair Queen Eastern knocks off Peebles 10-5 to capture 14 U baseball tourney Just listen for the answer Time to teach a little History Fair hosts Little Miss and Mister, Toddler shows Jason E Palmer Dorothy Stephenson Shane G Varney The weekend I joined the Army David Stutz Patty Davis Battle results in new chief at the Division of Wildlife Join in with ‘Adams County Rocks’ After 500-mile journey, pigeon ‘drops’ in for a visit Nine-run third inning leads Peebles to upset win in SHYL 12U baseball tournament finals Willie L White David A Presley Connie Greene Carolyn Belczyk retiring from OSU Extension Young’s reign as Fair Queen ends, new journey begins Robert L Boone Esther C Malone Independence Day parade puts patriotism on display Being an addict’s mom: a sad and scary place to be White House newest addition to People’s Defender mailing list Young leaving Manchester to become Ripley Principal Leadoff homer holds up, Manchester takes 10U softball tourney 1-0 over North Adams North Adams tops Manchester in 12U semis Monday Night League concludes with SHAC showdown How we see ourselves In the good ole’ summertime Ronnie L Roush Elizabeth A Gifford Tom White Ivan H Copas Kathleen Lewis Paul Minton Jessica A Edmisten Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador
‘You won’t believe the chaos it rains around you’

Written by Peoples Defender

A family torn apart by addiction – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Kelleyanne, a local heroin addict now serving time in the Ohio Women’s Reformatory, began using drugs recreationally after being prescribed pain pills by her doctor when she was 14 years old.
At age 19 her drug use landed her in jail after she was arrested for shoplifting while vacationing in Florida. Desperate, she turned to her family for help.
Her mother, Diana, says she felt certain “after being arrested and incarcerated” her daughter would “never do this again”. She paid Kelleyanne’s fines and brought her home to Adams County where she created a support system of friends and family to watch over her daughter as she went through her self-imposed rehabilitation.
Not knowing the signs and symptoms of addiction, Diana says the people supporting Kelleyanne during her rehabilitation were “blindsided when they realized she’d begun to use once again”.
“We thought if something happens we’re going to know, but it always happened again, and we didn’t know,” she says. “Kelleyanne was with me all the time, and she was good for a while, but I think a lot of addicts do that – they get a little bit of your trust back, and then it happens again because you’ve put the rose-colored glasses back on and you feel better, and then, it happens again.”
Diana says despite using heroin, her daughter felt she had to “live up to a standard set by her family”, and she was desperate to keep up appearances.
“She went to college, she worked two jobs, she didn’t use with other addicts, she made sure she got the drug and did it herself, and she still remained productive – that productive citizen facade was very important to her.”
Her “productive citizen facade” also shielded her from suspicion and kept her drug use under the radar.
When she realized her daughter was using again, Diana decided to do an intervention. Confronted by her family and friends, Kelleyanne agreed to go into an outpatient rehabilitation center.
Unaware that her daughter was still using heroin and failing the outpatient center’s drug tests, Diana says she allowed herself to hope.
“Initially, I thought this is great – we even tried Suboxone, I wasn’t a fan of that, but she wanted to try it. Nothing changed – she was still working two jobs, going to school, and using heroin, but no one knew.”
In time, Diana learned, as many parents had before her, that her own actions and choices were enabling her daughter’s drug abuse.
“I thought Kelleyanne had the worse luck of anyone I ever met in my life,” she says. “She’d call and say somebody’s stolen my wallet, or they shorted me on my check, or I don’t have enough money to pay my car insurance, it was always something.”
Kelleyanne was using her own money to buy drugs, and relying on her mother to replace it.
“When I realized what was happening, of course I stopped,” says Diana. “Instead of giving her money I’d take her to the gas station or the grocery store and pay for it myself. I truly didn’t realize I was still doing the same thing, being an enabler.”
It was Kelleyanne’s boyfriend at the time who pointed out how toxic their mother-daughter relationship had become.
“I feel bad for you because I can say I’m done and move on,” he told Diana. “But you’re still stuck with her, you still want her to become better.”
“He was right,” says Diana. “Because even if you do tough love, you’re still stuck there with her, you still want her to become better. Even during the times when I’ve been so mad at her I couldn’t stop, I’d become addicted to her.”
As their relationship became more and more dysfunctional it began to effect other family members.
“Once I picked my 12-year-old son up from school and he was chattering away about something that happened that day – he stopped and asked me a question, and I remember looking over at him and thinking, I have no idea what he just said, I couldn’t think of anything but Kelleyanne.”
Her son, now grown, recalls the sense of loss he felt while Kelleyanne’s addiction held center stage in the family dynamic. He told Diana, “I lost my sister, and I lost my Mom – it took you away.”
“Drug addiction affects so many people,” says Diana. “Just that one thing, you wouldn’t believe the chaos it rains on everybody around you. My son was only 12-years-old and he was lonely – that breaks my heart – this drug addiction, what it has done to both of my children, I can never get that time back.”

Part Five of this series will appear in the July 19 edition of The People’s Defender)

