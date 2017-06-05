Willie Shreffler, 77, of Winchester passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 12, 1939 in Decatur, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Audrey (McKenzie) Shreffler, and son-in- law, John Thompson.

Willie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruby (Grooms) Shreffler of Winchester; three daughters: Melissa Thompson of Decatur, Lisa Shreffler (Ronnie Volk) of Panhandle, and Nikki (Aaron) Clark of Mt. Orab; grandson, Colton Thompson (Arin Jones) of Winchester, and great grandson, Malakhi Thompson of Winchester.

After Willie retired from the Ohio Valley Local School District, he was employed by WalMart in the automotive department. He was a member of the Cedar Mills Pentecostal Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

The visitation is Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 6 until 8 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is Thursday at 11 am with Pastor Bill Myers officiating. Burial will be at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.