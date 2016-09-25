Sports Volleyball teams honor young cancer patient About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender September 25, 2016 Leave a comment A junior high volleyball match on Sept. 19 at North Adams High School was a special evening as it was “Drew’s Troops” Night as the Lady Devils entertained Fairfield. The junior high teams, pictured above with NAES student Drew Reid in front, battled it out on the court but all the proceeds from the night went to part of Drew’s battle with cancer, all of the money going to the Ronald McDonald House in Drew’s name, a job well done by all.