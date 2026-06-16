SATH’s Kamp Dovetail hosting Auction, Carnival June 24

On Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m., SATH’s Kamp Dovetail will host its Annual Auction and Carnival at Rocky Fork State Park campground. The auction is open to the public and all are invited to attend. Community members are encouraged to make a donation of a craft, homemade item or any other auction items to be sold at the auction to help raise additional funds for Kamp Dovetail. Some campers will be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale- Bengals, Reds and Ohio State items

Anyone with items to donate may drop them off at Kamp Dovetail any time on June 22, 23 or June 24 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help with this year’s Kamp Dovetail.

For more information, please feel free to leave a message for Linda Allen, Kamp Dovetail Director, at (937) 366-6657.