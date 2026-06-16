Basic Life Support (BLS) Training Courses offered at Southern State

News Release

Registration is now open for upcoming Basic Life Support (BLS) Initial Training courses that will be offered at Southern State Community College this summer. These courses are designed to equip healthcare professionals and other interested participants with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively to cardiac emergencies.

Developed by the American Heart Association (AHA), the courses will focus on delivering high-quality CPR both individually and as part of a coordinated response team and teaches participants how to save the lives of victims experiencing cardiac arrest through high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Participants will learn essential rescue techniques for adults, children, and infants, preparing them to respond confidently in a variety of healthcare settings.

Course Details:

· Prerequisites: None

· Course Dates and Times (same course offered at different times – pick the session that works for you):

• Monday, June 22, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Friday, June 26, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Friday, July 31, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Location: Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro

· Course Fee: $65 per participant — This fee includes the provider manual and all necessary course supplies, and must be paid before attending the class.

Individuals interested in gaining or renewing their BLS certification are encouraged to register early, as class sizes are limited.

For registration information and additional details, please contact Amanda Lewis at 800.628.7722, Ext. 3520 or email [email protected]. To register online, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/basic-life-support.shtml.