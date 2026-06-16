Ask the questions!

By Sherry Larson

Thursday, June 18 is your opportunity to ask the crucial questions about the potential Amazon data center at the former Buck Canyon site. From 5 – 8 p.m. at Manchester High School, community attendees will ask Amazon Web Services (AWS) representatives questions about the effects of data centers, particularly those related to “Project Galaxy.” These questions will likely include the impacts on infrastructure, job growth, daily operations, water and electricity usage, environmental implications, noise pollution, traffic, emergency services, and other impacts on their rural community.

Ohio lawmakers have been meeting to discuss diminishing the tax breaks received by large tech companies following a report that the state gave more than 1.5 billion in tax revenue last year (Cleveland.com). However, House Bill 646 fell apart before the summer recess due to disagreements between chambers regarding tax breaks (The Statehouse News Bureau).

A question – would a change in tax incentives for data centers, at the state level, make a difference for Adams County? In 2010, the administration of former Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a statewide tax incentive agreement with Amazon, Meta, and Google. These agreements gave multi-decade sales tax exemptions to the tech companies and were approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority in August 2014, with final contracts signed later in 2015 (Cleveland.com).

An important local consideration is whether Adams County offers tax incentives to these companies, and whether the actual benefits will be smaller than projected when weighed against the total cost. If Adams County says, “no tax abatements,” will Amazon walk away? In addition, what implications for residents and corporations will Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s proposal to scale back property taxes to pre-COVID levels and eliminate Ohio’s state income tax have, should he be elected? (vivekforohio.co,) His plan would likely cause a massive sales tax increase, with Amazon, Meta, and Google exempt from paying it for the foreseeable future. It could mean immense local loss.

It’s easy to see the attraction in having massive tech and logistics investments in Ohio. But do the overall costs of reshaping energy grids and water systems, and the environmental implications, outweigh the initial fascination? And another huge ask for Adams County – Will data centers make a significant impact and improvement on employment growth for the county? A review of more than 1,200 U.S. data centers found that even the largest employed fewer than 150 permanent operational workers and sometimes as few as 25 (Good Jobs First). Low job numbers are unlikely to offset any tax revenue Adams County might receive.

Is it too late to act? According to wri.org, “More than $64 billion in projects were delayed or canceled between May 2024 and March 2025 due to organized opposition.”

Local government officials must consider their legacy and what it means to safeguard the community at present and in the future. They especially need to ask the vital questions and present policies and processes to protect those who entrusted them. The most important question: Does a hyperscale data center bring unlimited potential to Adams County or a series of unsuspected problems?