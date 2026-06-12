Lady Indians host Pee-Wee Basketball Camp

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Peebles High School gymnasium was buzzing with activity on the afternoons of May 26, 27 and 26 as Lady Indians varsity girls basketball coach Sidney Pell and her staff hosted their annual Pee-Wee Basketball Camp.

Future Lady Indians from grades 2-7 were part of the fun, while also learning the basic fundamentals of the game.

This year’s campers included: Morgana Hogan, Kailee Setty, Kiley Rose, Braelin Yoder, Henley Carroll, Bernice Smalley, Bella Reiser, Josslyn Trotter, Rowan Cheesbro, Kinley Swayne, Harley Beam, Lakyn Carroll, Addilyn Setty, Emily Parker, Brixxon Jennings, Ally Howard, Charlee Cluxton, Claire Shady, Lillie Nichols, Aerilynn Sanders, Ava Smalley, Trudi Kremin, Kyleigha McClary, Kole Knechtly, Eliza Brumley, Anna Briclang, Whitely Smart and Waverly Smart.

High school players who assisted with the camp were: Alyssa Smalley, Kyndal Alonso, Amryn Carroll, Paysen Shiveley, Kendall Myers, Jerzi Tong, Katie Myers, Riley Byers, Gemma Wilson, Madison Fitzgerald, Zaylee McClanahan and PHS alumnus Payton Johnson.

The Lady Indians are coached by Pell and Adam Carroll.